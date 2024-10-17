Prepare For The Silver Tsunami: Elder Care Expert Releases Critical Guide For The Sandwich Generation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barbara Applegate's latest bestseller provides essential tools for adult children and anyone facing the unprecedented challenges of caring for aging parents.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the "Silver Tsunami" sweeps across America, geriatric expert Barbara Applegate is providing real help in her groundbreaking book, "A Compassionate Journey: The Definitive Guide to Providing Effective, Loving Care for Your Aging Parent." This essential resource comes at a critical time when the Sandwich Generation - adults caring for both aging parents and often their own children - faces unprecedented challenges.

The Silver Tsunami: A Looming Crisis

The term "Silver Tsunami" refers to the massive demographic shift resulting from the aging baby boomer generation. With approximately 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, projections indicate that by 2030, about 20% of the U.S. population will be 65 or older. This shift is creating a perfect storm of healthcare, economic, and familial challenges:

* Families typically spend 26% of their annual income on elder care

* Many are forced to dip into personal or retirement savings

* Caregiver stress can lead to diminished mental and physical health, resulting in additional healthcare costs and lost wages

A Lifeline for the Sandwich Generation

Applegate's "A Compassionate Journey," earned Amazon bestseller status on it's release and offers comprehensive solutions for the Sandwich Generation, or anyone facing the complex challenges of caregiving. It contains:

* Comprehensive Assessments: Evaluate aging parents' medical, emotional, and daily living needs

* Step-by-Step Care Plans: Manage health, finances, and daily activities efficiently

* Emotional Support Strategies: Reduce caregiver stress and maintain family harmony

"After decades in the business of providing professional in-home care, I can say with confidence there is not a better, more accessible resource than the knowledge contained in 'A Compassionate Journey' to educate and equip yourself to make decisions and navigate the process," says Brent Owens, Owner of All Valley Home Health Care

About Barbara Applegate

With nearly four decades of experience in geriatric care management, Barbara Applegate, MSW, ACSW, is a member of the National Association of Social Workers. Her expertise has been recognized by A.G.E. Consultants, Inc., where she has spent her career guiding families through the intricacies of elder care.

Free Chapter Download

To ensure that everyone who needs help can get it, Barbara is offering a FREE download of the first chapter of "A Compassionate Journey," allowing readers to experience the book's benefits firsthand.

