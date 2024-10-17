Indian Buddhist Exhibition Reaches Uva On Full Moon Poya Day

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, October 17: The 9th edition of the India's Rich Buddhist Heritage Exhibition, organized by the High Commission of India in Colombo was held at Dematamal Viharaya in Okkampitiya on the occasion of Vap Full Moon Poya Day. The was inaugurated by Ven. Galtemwatte Pugnananda Theroand the Indian Consul General of Hambantota, Mr. Harvinder Singh.

The exhibition showcased India's Rich Buddhist heritage through a series of photographs depicting significant episodes from the life of the Buddha and important Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India.



he India's Rich Buddhist Heritage Exhibition series, initiated by the High Commission, has been held at various significant Buddhist places of worship across the countryduring each Poya day. It began at the Kalutara Bodhi premises on Navam Poya day and has since travelled to several temples, including:

Navam Poya Day – Kalutara Bodhi premises (Kalutara)

Madin Poya Day – Sri Sambodhi Maha Vihara Temple (Colombo)

Bak Poya Day – Parama Dhamma Chethiya Pirivena (Ratmalana)

. Vesak Poya Day – Dharmaraja Pirevena (Matale)

Poson Poya Day – Umandawa Global Buddhist Village (Kurunegala)

Esala Poya Day – Muthiyangana Rajamaha Viharaya (Badulla)

Nikini Poya Day – Asgiriya Maha Viharaya Pirivena (Kandy)

Binara Poya Day – Wewurukannala Buduraja Maha Viharaya (Dikwella)

Each edition has garnered a tremendous response, with devotees expressing their appreciation for the spiritual and cultural significance of the exhibitions. The initiative continues to highlight the deep cultural connection and shared heritage between India and Sri Lanka, reinforcing our joint efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties and foster our age-old bonds of friendship and cooperation.

