Barham, Jordanian Envoy Talk Coordinating Relief Efforts For Gaza Education Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 17 (Petra) - Palestinian of Education and Higher Education, Amjad Barham, discussed with the Kingdom's Ambassador to Palestine, Issam Bdour, ways of enhancing and coordinating relief efforts for the Palestinian education sector, especially in the Gaza Strip, which has been witnessing a genocide for more than a year.During the meeting held at the ministry's headquarters in Ramallah Thursday, the two sides went over ways to "save" the educational process in Gaza, especially in terms of securing delivery of "educational packages" for students to receive education, despite all the horrors of the Israeli occupation's aggression.Barham stressed the importance of continuing bilateral coordination to support and "save" the Palestinian education sectorat all levels, valuing Jordan's efforts in providing relief to the Palestinian people.Furthermore, Barham briefed Bdour on the efforts made to provide relief to public and higher education in the Gaza Strip, primarily launching virtual schools, establishing educational centers in displacement camps, and arranging for a special session of the high school exam for Gaza students.Brham noted Gaza universities are moving to apply e-learning in to ensure continued educational process, noting that the ministry is working to secure enrollment of a number of Gaza students as visiting learners in a number of universities outside the strip.Barham said "all possible" effort is made with partners and Arab and foreign countries to support and provide relief to education in Gaza, despite all the challenges and obstacles imposed by the occupation and its ongoing aggression.For his part, Bdour stressed Jordan's "firm" position in supporting the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, noting that the Kingdom will "spare no effort to achieve the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."Bdour stressed continued efforts to work on bringing humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip, including needs of the education sector, to ensure Gaza students receive their education and save their educational path.