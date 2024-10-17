Army: Male Jordanians Over 40 Years Exempted From Banner Service Document

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra)-- Male Jordanians between the ages of 18 and 40 are urged by the General Command of the Jordan - Arab (JAF), the Personnel Affairs Directorate / Mobilization Division and the People's Army to update their status and get a valid military service document in order to prevent delays if they plan to travel.Male Jordanians over 40 years of age are required to have a certificate of exemption from military service for reaching age (certificate of completion of military service assignment).If they lose or do not obtain this certificate, they can correct their status at any time by visiting the Mobilization and Popular Army or any of its branches or departments; however, they are not required to present it whenever they choose.