Healthsource Solutions Launches Collaborative Wellness Program For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HealthSource Solutions Logo

We are proud to announce the launch of a new program designed for small to mid-market businesses seeking to start or maximize their wellness offerings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HealthSource Solutions is proud to announce the launch of an innovative program designed specifically for small to mid-market businesses seeking to start or maximize the impact of their wellness offerings as an employee benefit.

Through an innovative Collaborative Solution approach, small organizations can now enjoy the infrastructure and benefits typically reserved for larger companies, providing a cost-effective, high-impact wellness strategy.

HealthSource Solutions' Collaborative Solution builds on the strengths of its Worksite Wellbeing Model by connecting smaller organizations facing similar wellness challenges.

This innovative approach enables companies to collaborate, exchange insights, and adopt best practices, all while benefiting from expert guidance provided by HealthSource Solutions' experienced team.

By participating in these collaborative meetings, companies benefit from collective wisdom and gain access to organizational wellness programming that promotes deeper employee engagement and healthier workplace cultures.

The Collaborative Solution model enables smaller organizations to identify gaps and areas for improvement in their wellness programs, set clear goals and metrics, effectively communicate various well-being options, and establish methods to measure program success.

By collaborating together through an initial one-year enrollment, smaller companies can access the benefits typically reserved for larger firms with internal wellness programs. Participants dedicate 2-3 hours monthly to wellness programming, strategy development, and collaborative meetings.

This includes one-on-one consultations with a HealthSource Solutions expert to set goals and bi-monthly virtual meetings with other organizations, fostering shared insights and a collective approach to well-being.

For more information on the Collaborative Solution from HealthSource Solutions

Zach Harris

HealthSource Solutions

+1 763-287-0740

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

HealthSource Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.