Crosshairs Communication Secures PR Mandate For India's First-Ever Les Entretiens Being Hosted By IFCCI In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Crosshairs Communication, a renowned PR agency, proudly announces that it has been selected as the official public relations partner for the inaugural edition of "Mumbai Les Entretiens." As the official communications partner, Crosshairs will lead the effort in shaping and delivering the key messaging of this prestigious Indo-French event, ensuring its importance resonates across India. The agency will manage all communication strategies, aligning them with the event's vision of fostering global dialogues and collaborations.



Reflecting on this milestone, Stuti Jalan, Founder and Managing Director of Crosshairs Communication, shared her excitement: "We are honored to be a part of this transformative event that is set to shape Mumbai's future. Being chosen as the PR partner for Mumbai Les Entretiens is a testament to our commitment to fostering impactful global dialogues. We look forward to facilitating an exchange of ideas that will contribute to Mumbai's journey as a global metropolis."



Organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), Mumbai Les Entretiens will be held on October 18th, 2024, at the iconic Royal Opera House. The event will explore the theme "Mumbai 2047 – The Rise of a Global Metropolis," with distinguished guests such as Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and His Excellency Dr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India.



This exclusive gathering will feature over 20 prominent figures from India and France, including business leaders, policymakers, and academics. Co-chaired by Mr. Sumeet Anand and Ms. Florence Verzelen, the discussions will cover topics like urban infrastructure, sustainable consumption, and cultural evolution. Supported by the French Embassy in India and the French Institute in India, Mumbai Les Entretiens promises to spark meaningful conversations that will shape the future of the city, aligning with its vision to become a global icon by 2047.

