Riserunited Launches New Apparel Brand On Flag Day 2024, Committed To Unity And American Values

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RiserUnited , a new apparel brand dedicated to uniting Americans and celebrating the nation's values, is proud to announce its official launch. Founded on Flag Day, June 14, 2024, with a Veteran celebration on the deck of Battleship Iowa in Los Angeles, RiserUnited offers high-quality clothing and accessories that embody the spirit of patriotism and gratitude for our United States.

“We believe that now more than ever, Americans need to come together and celebrate the unique freedoms and opportunities that our country offers,” said Michael Snyder, CEO of RiserUnited.“RiserUnited is committed to creating apparel that not only looks great but also serves as a symbol of unity and a reminder of the sacrifices made to preserve our way of life.”

Prioritizing manufacturing in the United States is a core tenet for RiserUnited, they have pushed the limits of American apparel engineering with several current styles and will continue to do so in future collections. The Iowa Class Hoodie , confidently marketed as the“greatest American sweatshirt,” is a perfect example of this commitment.

With its unmatched fabric and its signature "better than all" details, it stands to showcase the expertise and efforts to provide a second to none product, built in the USA.

RiserUnited's mission is to provide Americans with stylish and timeless apparel that reflects the nation's values. The brand's products are meticulously crafted using high-quality materials and are designed to be both comfortable and durable.

“RiserUnited is 'Pioneering Americana,' we take our cherished shared experiences and weave and knit them into products that put all of us into our most comfortable state,” said Snyder.

In addition to offering exceptional apparel, RiserUnited is dedicated to giving back to the community. A portion of the brand's profits will be donated to worthy causes that support American Veterans, Active Military, first responders, and other organizations that are making a positive impact on the country.

RiserUnited's headquarters is in Dallas, Texas, and the brand's products are manufactured both in the United States as well as US Strategic Partner nations.

To learn more about RiserUnited and its products, please visit RiserUnited.

Legal Disclaimer:

