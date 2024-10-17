COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company Launches New Online Sustainability Training Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company continues its efforts to promote sustainable development and fulfil global environmental obligations in the fight against climate change, Azernews reports.

In this context, a new sustainability training program has been introduced to the general public by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

The training program, prepared by specialists in relevant fields, aims to increase awareness of environmental and social sustainability, inclusion, and various other topics. The purpose of the programme is to provide a basic understanding of these concepts while emphasising the role of every citizen in building a sustainable and inclusive future ahead of COP29. It also seeks to enhance public awareness and promote the formation and application of sustainable habits during and after the COP29 conference.

Anyone interested in the online training programme can register through the appropriate section of the "Eduaz" online training platform. You can watch a video instruction on registration through this link.

For questions related to the training programme, please contact +994 12 535 29 28.