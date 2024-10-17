COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company Launches New Online Sustainability Training Program

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company continues its efforts to
promote sustainable development and fulfil global environmental
obligations in the fight against climate change,
Azernews reports.
In this context, a new online sustainability training program
has been introduced to the general public by the COP29 Azerbaijan
Operating Company.
The training program, prepared by specialists in relevant
fields, aims to increase awareness of environmental and social
sustainability, inclusion, and various other topics. The purpose of
the programme is to provide a basic understanding of these concepts
while emphasising the role of every citizen in building a
sustainable and inclusive future ahead of COP29. It also seeks to
enhance public awareness and promote the formation and application
of sustainable habits during and after the COP29 conference.
Anyone interested in the online training programme can register
through the appropriate section of the "Eduaz" online training
platform. You can watch a video instruction on registration through
this link.
For questions related to the training programme, please contact
+994 12 535 29 28.
