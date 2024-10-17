First Meeting Of Ecology Ministers From Turkic States To Convene In Baku During COP29
Date
10/17/2024 7:03:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The first meeting of the ministers of ecology from the member
countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held
in Baku, Azernews reports citing the official
website of the organization.
The meeting will take place on November 20 during the COP29
global climate conference.
This meeting is expected to serve as an important platform for
strengthening environmental cooperation among the Turkic states,
contributing to the achievement of OTS's goals related to
environmental protection and the development of a "green
economy."
It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22. Over these two
weeks, Baku is expected to welcome around 70,000 to 80,000 foreign
guests.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an
agreement signed at the June 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to
prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The
abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) refers to the highest
legislative body that oversees the implementation of the Framework
Convention on Climate Change.
