First Meeting Of Ecology Ministers From Turkic States To Convene In Baku During COP29

The first meeting of the ministers of ecology from the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Baku, Azernews reports citing the official website of the organization.

The meeting will take place on November 20 during the COP29 global climate conference.

This meeting is expected to serve as an important for strengthening environmental cooperation among the Turkic states, contributing to the achievement of OTS's goals related to environmental protection and the development of a "green economy."

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22. Over these two weeks, Baku is expected to welcome around 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the June 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) refers to the highest legislative body that oversees the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.