Ecom Express Champions Women Delivery Partners during Peak Festive Delivery Season, Driving Inclusivity in Logistics

Bengaluru, 16th October, 2024: In a bid to empower women in the logistics sector, Ecom Express Limited (“Ecom Express”), India’s only pure-play B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider, is actively empowering women in the logistics sector during the peak festive delivery season. With a surge in demand for timely deliveries, Ecom Express is spotlighting the invaluable contributions of its female delivery partners, reinforcing its commitment to gender inclusivity across the logistics industry.

Speaking on the ongoing peak season, Swati Mor, CHRO, Ecom Express, stated, “This season symbolizes resilience and strength. Our female delivery partners, along with in-office employees, are proving their excellence in this dynamic field. We are committed to supporting them by ensuring safe and empowering work environments where they can thrive.”

Success stories like that of Mandengbam Kananbala Devi, who impressively delivered over 400+ parcels in just three days, showcase the potential of women in the field. Similarly, Surya T., who transitioned from a cashier to a delivery staff member, is an inspiring example of growth and determination. With support from her supervisors, Surya now consistently completes 100 to 130 deliveries daily, significantly increasing her monthly earnings.

As of March 2024, Ecom Express reported that women represent 5.93% of its overall workforce, with nearly 10% in key roles. This focus on inclusivity and gender diversity is not limited to the festive season but is part of Ecom Express’s broader mission to nurture a diverse and empowered workforce.







