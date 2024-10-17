Capital Bank Partners with InvoiceQ to Enhance Electronic Payment Services in Jordan

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank has announced a strategic partnership with InvoiceQ, a leading provider of electronic invoicing solutions, to enhance electronic payment services and drive financial inclusion in Jordan.

Through this collaboration, InvoiceQ will offer Capital Bank’s online payment gateway service directly to its business clients. This new feature will help businesses streamline operations, enabling businesses to collect their payments instantly and securely via a dedicated payment link. The service simplifies the payment process, reduces costs, and ensures compliance with regulations set by the Income and Sales Tax Department.

Rajaei Ajjour, Chief Payments and Acquiring Officer at Capital Bank for Jordan and Iraq, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with InvoiceQ reflects Capital Bank’s commitment to leading the electronic payment sector. We aim to provide innovative solutions that align with global standards while integrating seamlessly with local systems. Partnerships with companies like InvoiceQ allow us to offer businesses a superior payment experience, facilitating secure and efficient invoice collection."

Muhannad Tobal, CEO of InvoiceQ, added, “We are excited about this strategic partnership and look forward to delivering precise, tax-compliant payment solutions for businesses and their customers. This collaboration aligns with the technological advancements and growing demands of the financial sector in Jordan and the Middle East.”

The partnership emphasizes the shared commitment of Capital Bank and InvoiceQ to advancing financial technology and expanding financial inclusion in Jordan through innovative electronic payment solutions.





MENAFN17102024002739002747ID1108790903