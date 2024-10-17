OYU Cosmetics To Attend EWG Verified Pop-Up Event In Soho, New York

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, 17th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , OYU Cosmetics is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated EWG Verified Pop-Up Event in Soho, New York this October! As a proud advocate for clean, sustainable beauty, OYU Cosmetics is excited to meet beauty enthusiasts in person and showcase its EWG VerifiedTM product range at this premier event.

The pop-up, organized by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), offers a unique opportunity for consumers to explore a curated collection of clean beauty brands, all certified to meet EWG's rigorous standards for health, transparency, and safety. Visitors will be treated to free beauty samples, expert skincare tips, and a chance to learn more about the power of toxin-free, cruelty-free cosmetics.







Event Details:

Saturday, October 19, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, October 20, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

188 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10013

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with OYU Cosmetics' team, sample the latest clean beauty innovations, and discover why OYU's commitment to sustainability and purity is transforming the beauty industry. Whether you're a skincare aficionado or someone new to clean beauty, this pop-up promises something special for everyone.

Mark your calendars and don't miss this chance to experience clean beauty firsthand! Bring your friends, grab some samples, and join us in celebrating beauty that's good for you and the planet.

About OYU Cosmetics:

OYU Cosmetics is a leader in clean, sustainable beauty. Offering a range of products free from harmful chemicals and toxins, OYU Cosmetics is dedicated to promoting wellness through transparency and environmentally conscious practices. The brand proudly carries the EWG VerifiedTM mark, reflecting its commitment to producing safe, eco-friendly products for all skin types.

About EWG:

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) is a non-profit organization committed to empowering consumers to make healthier choices. The EWG VerifiedTM mark helps shoppers identify products free from harmful chemicals and adheres to the highest standards of safety.