India BJP Chief Takes Oath As Haryana Chief Min. For 2Nd Term

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Nayab Singh took oath as Chief of Haryana on Thursday after his party won 48 out of 90 seats in the recently held Legislative Assembly Elections.

The All India said that Haryana Governor Bnadaru Dattatrey administered the oath of office to Nayab Singh as Haryana Chief Minister for second time in an oath taking ceremony held at the Shalimar Ground in Panchkula.

During the ceremony held in the presence of several BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 13 Members of Legislative Assembly also took oath as cabinet ministers and ministers of state.

The BJP won 48 out 90 seats in the Legislative polls held in Haryana on October 5. The Indian National Congress under opposition leader Rahul Gandhi got 37 seats dashing its hope to come to power after 10 years gap while independent candidates won three seats and the Indian National Lok Dal got two seats when the results came on October 8. (end)

atk











MENAFN17102024000071011013ID1108790317