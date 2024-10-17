Oreo Travel Confirms An Increase In The Growth Of The Rental Market In Crete, Greece

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CRETE, GREECE, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crete's vacation rental market is seeing robust growth. Over the past year, property prices in Crete rose by 27.8%, driven by a strong demand for premium properties, including seaside villas most of them afterwards used for rental activities. As the island has become a high-value destination, especially for properties featuring modern amenities like private pools, villas being the most preferred accommodation. This shift reflects the growing appetite for luxury and privacy among travellers.Experts highlight that owning property in Crete is becoming increasingly attractive, as rising rental prices are driven by sustained demand. Crete's stunning natural beauty, from its pristine beaches to rugged mountains, along with its rich cultural heritage, attracts high-net-worth tourists. These factors ensure a steady stream of visitors, further enhancing Crete's status as a prime investment hub.Specialised Support for Foreign Investors in CreteOreo Travel, a leading vacation accommodation company in Crete, plays a vital role in assisting foreign investors, particularly those from Europe and the United States. Offering a full suite of services, Oreo Travel simplifies the investment process by providing expert property management and guidance on legal and tax matters. This ensures that investors can seamlessly navigate the Cretan real estate market without unnecessary complications. With comprehensive support from start to finish, Oreo Travel empowers investors to capitalise on Crete's property opportunities while avoiding the challenges often associated with foreign investment, making it a trusted partner in the region.Villas as the Tourists Favourite's AccommodationVillas are the preferred option among holidays rentals in Crete for tourists seeking privacy, space, and a more personalised experience compared to hotels. Offering private pools, fully-equipped kitchens, and exclusive amenities, villas in Crete and other greek destinations allow guests to enjoy a home-like atmosphere while maintaining luxury and comfort.Unlike hotels, villas provide greater flexibility, making them ideal for families, groups, or couples who want more independence and tranquillity during their stay. This combination of seclusion and convenience makes villas a superior option for those looking for a unique and relaxing vacation experience.An Appeal for International InvestorsOreo Travel offers tailored property management services in Crete, catering to investors from Europe, the U.S., and beyond, ensuring the efficient management and operation of their investments with years of proven expertise. With an impressive occupancy rate of 83% on the island, Crete is not only a popular holiday destination but also a thriving property investment market. Its strong tourism demand and attractive returns make Crete a prime destination for investors seeking the ideal Mediterranean vacation home or rental property.

