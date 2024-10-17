Warning Of Impending Catastrophe For Newborns In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Medical sources have warned of a real humanitarian catastrophe facing newborns in the neonatal unit of Kamal Adwan Hospital, amid a crisis and shortages of and medical supplies due to the blockade imposed by Israeli forces on northern Gaza for the 13th consecutive day.

The sources indicated that the neonatal unit at Kamal Adwan Hospital, the only facility providing neonatal care in northern Gaza, is overwhelmed with cases, the majority of which are critical and all of which are on ventilators.

The sources noted that several cases are awaiting cesarean sections to be admitted to the neonatal unit, emphasizing that the staff continues to provide services amid bombardments and the sounds of explosions.

Hospitals and medical centers in northern Gaza are suffering from severe shortages of supplies and equipment, along with direct targeting by occupation forces, rendering them unable to fulfill their responsibilities.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned yesterday that the situation in northern Gaza is "catastrophic," with only three hospitals operating as Israel intensifies its military aggression.

According to the official UN website, spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that the escalation in the north "severely undermines people's ability to access survival means." He added that UN health partners reported that the three hospitals are facing severe shortages of fuel, blood, injury supplies, and medications. He noted that as military operations continue, around 285 patients remain in Kamal Adwan, Al-Awda, and Indonesian hospitals.

Israeli forces are besieging over 400,000 citizens in the northern Gaza governorate (Jabalia and its camp, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun) after the area was cut off from Gaza City by earthen barriers and the fire of military drones patrolling the skies. This is in addition to artillery shelling targeting homes and civilians on the streets.



