Botnono Launches AI-Powered Robot For Enhanced Home Safety And Companionship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NONO 1, powered by ChatGPT, enables natural voice interaction, personalized responses, real-time info, and smart home control, making it a versatile AI assistant.

NONO 1 by Botnono offers 24/7 home patrol and surveillance, monitoring for safety hazards and suspicious activities to ensure your home stays safe.

Smart Fire Detection: Early alerts ensure safety by monitoring the home and sending instant notifications at the first sign of danger, providing peace of mind.

The robot entertains your cat with a built-in laser pointer and allows remote monitoring and control via your phone for fun, interactive play anytime.

Smart Fall Detection: Advanced recognition monitors all family members, responding instantly in the event of a fall to provide timely alerts and ensure safety.

Advanced AI technology brings seamless safety monitoring and interactive engagement to modern households.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Botnono announces the launch of the NONO 1, an AI-powered robot designed to enhance home security, provide companionship, and integrate smart home management. The NONO 1 employs advanced technologies to improve daily living while offering practical solutions for diverse environments.Equipped with a range of safety and convenience features, the NONO 1 integrates temperature sensors and image recognition technology to monitor potential fire hazards, delivering timely alerts. Additionally, the robot tracks the movements of elderly individuals and children, detecting falls and notifying family members when necessary. Its AI voice assistant, powered by ChatGPT technology, enables natural conversations and provides real-time assistance.The robot features AI-powered smart recognition for following and detecting facial expression changes, while its patrol scheduling feature ensures regular safety checks, reporting any unusual activity.Beyond residential use, the NONO 1 is also well-suited for commercial and healthcare environments, offering solutions for office security and patient monitoring.A spokesperson for Botnono commented, "The NONO 1 combines practical safety features with meaningful companionship. Its versatile design makes it suitable for a wide range of environments, from homes to commercial spaces, ensuring reliable security and support."The NONO 1 is set to officially launch on October 17th, 2024 and will be available for pledge on crowdfunding site Kickstarter . To learn more about the capabilities and use cases of the Botnono NONO 1, please visit the Official Website .About BotnonoBotnono specializes in the development of AI-powered robots designed to improve home security, provide companionship, and facilitate smart home control. With a focus on accessible and functional technology, Botnono serves the residential, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Emma W.

Botnono Robot Technology Co., Ltd.

...

Assist, Inform, CreateThe World's Smartest Chat-GPT Companion Bot

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.