Npcore Deploys AI-Based Cybersecurity Solutions: CTI And EDR For VNPT Security Operations Center In Vietnam

Partnership enhances VNPT's security capabilities with advanced AI technology.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A leading cybersecurity company specializing in advanced AI-driven solutions, NPCore, Inc. has successfully deployed its innovative AI-based EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) and CTI (Cyber Threat Intelligence) solutions for VNPT, Vietnam's premier provider. This partnership aims to commercialize AI-powered EDR services in Vietnam, with an anticipated launch by the end of 2024.CEO Han Seung-chul announced that the newly implemented EDR system will collect and analyze security events to automatically identify attack techniques and threat groups. In the event of a cybersecurity incident, the VNPT endpoint security deployment, powered by NPCore's EDR technology, provides actionable insights into the cause of the threat, predictive threat intelligence data, and comprehensive analysis while isolating networks when potential risks are detected in critical infrastructure. The EDR solution is designed to enhance VNPT's existing security measures by providing real-time responses to threats.Understanding the unique security challenges faced in Vietnam, NPCore has customized its EDR and CTI solutions to address local needs, overcoming the limitations of foreign CTI solutions that often focus on generalized hacker tactics. A standout feature of this tailored offering is NPCore's proprietary technology, 'ZombieZERO File AI,' which employs advanced RGB imaging technology to detect PE malware based on similarity analysis. This innovative technology has earned NET (New Technology) certification for 2024, highlighting its effectiveness in combating cyber threats and enhancing the capabilities of its EDR system.The successful deployment of these systems positions NPCore to expand its endpoint security solutions across Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) office in Hanoi, which collaborated on the project, praised NPCore for enhancing VNPT's security capabilities with its advanced EDR technologies, setting a new standard for endpoint protection globally.NPCore is dedicated to improving cybersecurity resilience in Vietnam and beyond, leveraging state-of-the-art AI technologies to safeguard businesses from the evolving landscape of cyber threats. As a leading force in the cybersecurity industry, NPCore develops innovative AI-driven EDR solutions that address the dynamic needs of organizations worldwide. By combining advanced machine learning algorithms with real-time threat intelligence, NPCore empowers companies to defend against the growing threat of cyberattacks through its cutting-edge EDR capabilities. The company's commitment to research and development ensures that it remains at the forefront of emerging cyber threats, continually enhancing its EDR technology to provide clients with the most effective defense mechanisms.In addition to its innovative EDR solutions, NPCore emphasizes collaboration and knowledge sharing within the cybersecurity community. Actively engaging with industry partners, government agencies, and educational institutions, the company promotes best practices in cybersecurity and raises awareness about the importance of robust security measures. By fostering a culture of collaboration, NPCore aims to build a more resilient digital ecosystem, ensuring that organizations are well-equipped to face the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world. NPCore's EDR systems play a crucial role in this mission by providing essential insights and actionable data that can be shared across networks to enhance overall security posture.By integrating 'EDR' capabilities into their operations, organizations can not only detect but also respond to threats more efficiently, thus minimizing potential damages. More information can be found on NPCore's official website.

