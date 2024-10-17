Data released by Ministry of Tourism, Antiquities reveals concerning trend in Jordan's tourism sector

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Ministry of and Antiquities has revealed a concerning trend in Jordan's tourism sector, with international visitor numbers declining by 7 percent in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year. The statistics indicate that the Kingdom welcomed approximately 4.702 million tourists from January to September, a decrease of 356,000 visitors from the 5.058 million recorded during the same timeframe last year.



The decline in tourism can be attributed to several factors. Notably, the number of overnight tourists dropped by 4.7 percent, with about 4.021 million visitors choosing to stay overnight in the Kingdom, down from around 4.22 million the previous year. This reduction translates to a loss of approximately 482,000 overnight tourists, signaling a potential shift in travel patterns and preferences.



In addition to the drop in overnight visitors, day-tripper numbers have also seen a significant decline, plummeting by 17.8 percent from the beginning of the year until the end of September. The one-day tourist figures recorded around 680.7 thousand visitors, compared to 828.6 thousand during the same period last year, marking a decrease of nearly 148,000 tourists.



Looking back, the total number of international visitors to Jordan in 2023 was around 6.353 million, predominantly composed of overnight tourists, which totaled more than 5.345 million. One-day visitors accounted for about one million of the total.



Financially, the tourism sector has also felt the impact, with tourism income during the first eight months of 2024 reported at USD4,957.8 million. This figure represents a decrease of 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2023, highlighting the challenges faced by the industry.



The data suggests that the tourism sector in Jordan is experiencing significant challenges, with a noticeable drop in both the number of visitors and the income generated from tourism activities. This decline raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of the sector and underscores the need for strategic measures to attract and retain international tourists moving forward.

