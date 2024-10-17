Gennet Lab Ltd In Collaboration With The Estonian Embassy Signs Mou With Sterlite Technologies Limited, India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th October 2024: Gennet Lab Ltd., one of Estonia's advance IT healthcare companies, established in 1991, had announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Gennet Lab Estonia and Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), India in collaboration with the Estonian Embassy. By leveraging STL's expertise in digital infrastructure and Gennet's innovative healthcare solutions, this system is set to empower hospitals with real-time data access, optimized workflows, and improved patient outcomes. This joint declaration will further strengthen the international cooperation in the fields of technology and innovation, particularly focusing on E-Health Care, E-Courts, AI, AR/VR, Data Science, and Cyber Security.



Commenting on this, Egon Veermäe, CEO of Gennet Lab, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, saying, "This event is a crucial step towards advancing our global initiatives in technology-driven sectors, with a special focus on revolutionizing healthcare and security infrastructures."



"We are excited to partner with Gennet and drive digital transformation in healthcare management," said Praveen Cherian, CEO of STL. He further added "This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing healthcare efficiency through technology and innovation. We aim to develop a fully functional Health management system that is decentralized and offers rigorous monitoring & evaluation for improving the health delivery system"



Her Excellency Ms. Marje Luup, representing Estonia, shared her thoughts on the occasion: "We are actively working with both Central and State Governments of India to support their digitalization efforts across multiple sectors, including healthcare, cyber security, and critical infrastructure protection. As a nation, Estonia's economic growth is strongly linked to our leadership in digital transformation."



Dharmendra Singh, Director of Gennet Lab India, also added, "Since 2022, we have been collaborating with the Government of India. Our first step in this partnership is to align with India's digital mission and support initiatives in the healthcare sector, including Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS) and personalized medicine."



Vivek Nigam Sales Head STL who is taking care collaboration of STL and Gennet Lab India commented "This partnership with Gennet Lab focuses on localizing HMIS and boosting cyber security in healthcare. With STL's digital infrastructure expertise, we aim to streamline hospital operations and deliver improved patient care through secure, data-driven solutions."



This MOU marks the significance of the growing synergy between India and Estonia, as both countries are working towards harnessing technology for socio-economic development.





About Gennet Labs Ltd:



Founded in 1991 as one of Estonia's first IT companies, Gennet Lab Ltd. has focused on the development and sales of IT and software solutions from the outset. The company specializes in providing innovative solutions for the healthcare. Gennet Laboratories has been partner with long history for Estonian Government in digitalizing eHealth solutions. The company played an important role in developing and implementing Estonia's National eHealth project, serving as a major technology partner for the Estonian eHealth Foundation's Digital Health Record system. With a history of driving forward-thinking digital health initiatives, Gennet Lab continues to be at the forefront of healthcare technology development in Europe.





About Sterlite Technologies Limited



STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.





Company :-PR Professionals

User :- Sujoy Kumar Chowdhury

Email :...