First Eurasian Forum On Artificial Intelligence And Data Science Kicks Off In Baku
10/17/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The First Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data
Science is taking place in Baku, with professors from leading
universities across eight countries in attendance,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice-Rector of ADA University
and Member of Milli Majlis, Fariz Ismayilzade, highlighted that
"revolutionary ideas in the fields of machine programming,
artificial intelligence, and data science will be discussed at this
forum." The event gathers prominent experts to explore applications
in fields such as medicine, cybersecurity, sports, and
agriculture.
Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and
Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), noted,
"The First Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data
Science is an excellent opportunity to establish cooperation
relations. The world is changing very fast. Technology is one of
the drivers." He added that over 40 percent of essential skills are
expected to be replaced by automation and artificial intelligence
in the coming years, according to the World Economic Forum. In
response, Azerbaijan has partnered with Coursera, offering 10,000
citizens free access to over 800 courses.
The forum continues with a series of expert presentations.
