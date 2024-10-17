First Eurasian Forum On Artificial Intelligence And Data Science Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The First Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science is taking place in Baku, with professors from leading universities across eight countries in attendance, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice-Rector of ADA University and Member of Milli Majlis, Fariz Ismayilzade, highlighted that "revolutionary ideas in the fields of machine programming, artificial intelligence, and data science will be discussed at this forum." The event gathers prominent experts to explore applications in fields such as medicine, cybersecurity, sports, and agriculture.

Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), noted, "The First Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science is an excellent opportunity to establish cooperation relations. The world is changing very fast. Technology is one of the drivers." He added that over 40 percent of essential skills are expected to be replaced by automation and artificial intelligence in the coming years, according to the World Economic Forum. In response, Azerbaijan has partnered with Coursera, offering 10,000 citizens free access to over 800 courses.

The forum continues with a series of expert presentations.