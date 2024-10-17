Iran launches several small-scale power plants with capacity of 127MW

(MENAFN) Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20, several small-scale power plants with a combined capacity of 127 megawatts (MW) have been launched across Iran, according to an official from the country’s Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (TAVANIR). Zahra Esmaeilzadeh, the official, noted that the total capacity of small-scale power plants inaugurated in the previous Iranian calendar year was significantly higher, standing at 250 MW. This indicates a focused effort by Iran to enhance its infrastructure through the development of smaller power generation facilities.



Esmaeilzadeh emphasized that the country's Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2027) outlines a target of operationalizing 200 MW of small-scale power plants each year. This strategic goal reflects the Iranian government’s commitment to diversifying its energy sources and increasing its overall power generation capacity. In alignment with this plan, the Iranian Energy Ministry has set an ambitious target to boost the nation’s total power generation capacity by 5,333 MW by the end of the current calendar year, which concludes in late March 2025.



The expansion plan includes various sources of energy. According to data from the Iranian Energy Ministry, out of the total increased capacity, 2,817 MW will be generated by gas units, while 914 MW will come from combined cycle power plants. The remaining capacity will be sourced from hydropower plants, demonstrating a commitment to utilizing multiple energy sources to enhance the stability and sustainability of Iran’s power grid.



This multi-faceted approach not only aims to increase energy production but also seeks to improve the overall efficiency of the country’s power generation capabilities. By diversifying its energy portfolio and investing in small-scale power plants, Iran is positioning itself to meet both current and future energy demands, while also supporting its broader economic and developmental goals.

