Yuno Welcomes Former Uber And JP Morgan Director To Lead APAC Partnerships And Drive Regional Growth Media Outreach Newswire APAC

SheueChee has over two decades of payments experience and a proven track record working within Asia's tech and services sector, including at JP Morgan, NTT Data, and CIMB, a leading ASEAN universal bank. Before joining Yuno, SheueChee was Director of Payments for APAC at Uber, where she helped to improve payment systems for customers, drivers, and merchants, as well as expanded the company's financial services offering across the region. While at Uber, she also served as an advisory board member for the Merchant Advisory Group (MAG) APAC, where she played a key role in driving positive change and innovation in the payments industry, supporting merchants' interests.



With its young and digitally savvy population, APAC has emerged as the world's leading digital payment market, accounting for over 50% of the global market share. This growth has fueled a diverse and rapidly evolving payments ecosystem, where alternative payment methods like e-wallets and QR codes are increasingly popular.



Yuno, which launched in key Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand earlier this year, helps local and global merchants navigate the complexities of this fragmented payments landscape and optimize their transactions across the region. Its platform streamlines access to over 300 different global payment methods, alongside cutting-edge features like one-click checkout and robust anti-fraud tools through a single, user-friendly interface.



Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-founder and CEO at Yuno, commented:



"We are thrilled to welcome SheueChee to the Yuno team at such an exciting time in our expansion across Asia-Pacific. Her extensive experience and deep knowledge of the region's dynamic payments landscape make her the perfect fit to expand our partnerships and drive growth in this key market. With SheueChee at the helm, we are confident that Yuno will continue to deliver innovative solutions that empower businesses to solve their cross-border payments complexities, scale seamlessly, and thrive in this fast-evolving payments ecosystem."



SheueChee Beh, Head of Partnerships APAC at Yuno, added:



"I am excited to join Yuno and contribute to its mission of transforming the payments landscape in APAC. This region is a hotbed of innovation, and by forging strong partnerships with local players, we will be able to offer truly tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses here. Together with Yuno, I look forward to driving forward-thinking strategies that not only enhance payment experiences but also empower merchants to seize new opportunities in this rapidly evolving digital economy."



Yuno earlier this year raised a $25 million Series A round from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, DST Global Partners, Kaszek Ventures, and Monashees, to fuel its ambitious expansion plans across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Yuno Yuno has emerged as a dominant force in global payment orchestration, with a core mission to empower global commerce by enabling businesses of all sizes to accept and disburse payments anywhere in the world, fostering financial inclusion.



Yuno enables businesses to access over 300 payment methods worldwide as well as innovative features including one-click checkout and robust anti-fraud tools via a single unified, easy-to-use interface. Yuno serves a global customer base that includes McDonald's, Avianca, inDrive, Rappi and other renowned brands across more than 80 countries.



