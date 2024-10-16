Invest Qatar Joins Government Pavilion To Showcase Opportunities At Cityscape

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) successfully concluded its participation in Cityscape Qatar 2024, the country's premier annual event, as part of the Pavilion. In partnership with key entities, including the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), the of Interior, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Municipality, the Government Pavilion showcased the strength of Qatar's real estate sector and the diverse range of investment opportunities available.

Aligned with the national real estate promotion strategy, the pavilion shed light on the latest developments and initiatives aimed to foster a transparent, efficient and investor-friendly real estate ecosystem. Among the key developments are the establishment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the introduction of e-services to streamline transactions and the launch of Qatar's Real Estate Platform, which offers comprehensive market data and insights to enhance investment transparency.

Invest Qatar pavilion.

In conjunction with Cityscape Qatar, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) hosted the 2nd Qatar Real Estate Forum, where global real estate experts gathered to explore opportunities within Qatar's rapidly growing real estate market. During the Forum, Invest Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani participated in a panel titled“The national economy: Development and investment opportunities”, alongside Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, CEO of Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ). The panel discussed the latest developments in the real estate sector, which are contributing to creating opportunities and boosting the sector's competitiveness and attractiveness to global investors.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said:“We are pleased to be part of this year's key events, as a strategic partner with Cityscape Qatar and a speaker at Qatar Real Estate Forum. This reflects our steadfast commitment to support the national real estate promotion strategy. The real estate sector plays a crucial role in driving economic diversification and developing a knowledge-based economy, aligning with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030. Our engagements focused on underscoring the substantial growth prospects and opportunities in the sector, highlighting why Qatar is emerging as one of the top destinations globally to live, work and do business.”

Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman, Aqarat, said:“The real estate sector is a cornerstone of Qatar's economic development, driving infrastructure projects, providing varied investment opportunities and fostering sustainable growth. From offering permanent residency, free healthcare and education to enabling investments in commercial activities, the many benefits of investing in real estate in Qatar have strengthened the sector's attractiveness for foreign investors. Events like Cityscape Qatar play a significant role in promoting Qatar's real estate sector, showcasing its potential and attracting global investors.”

With a robust economy and progressive real estate policies, Qatar's real estate sector has grown by 34% from 2015 to 2023. The sector is poised to continue its upward trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% by 2028, according to a recent report by Invest Qatar and hapondo titled“Qatar's Real Estate: Expanding Horizons for Growth Opportunities.”

This impressive growth is driven by various factors, including high GDP growth, an influx of population, abundant employment opportunities and favourable government policies. One of the most transformative initiatives has been Qatar's groundbreaking property ownership reforms, which grant non-Qataris the eligibility to own property and invest in the real estate sector. These initiatives offer an array of benefits, such as permanent residency and the ability to invest in selected commercial activities. In addition, Qatar's financial institutions offer attractive mortgage loans with competitive rates and flexible terms, further enhancing the appeal to investors and homebuyers. The growing diversity of property offerings, coupled with the country's high quality of life, makes Qatar an ideal destination for real estate investments.