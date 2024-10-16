Environment Minister Stresses Qatar's Support For Middle East Green Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie headed Qatar's delegation participating in the Ministerial Council meeting of Green Middle East Initiative, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During his speech at the meeting, the Minister stressed Qatar's commitment to supporting the Green Middle East Initiative with the aim of strengthening regional and international partnerships and exploring new and innovative solutions to preserve the environment.

He noted that this initiative is the first alliance to present an ambitious and clear roadmap for regional climate action, and it also enhances the coordination of joint efforts and adopting a unified approach to confronting the consequences of climate change on the countries of the region. The Minister of Environment and Climate Change reviewed Qatar's efforts to achieve sustainable development, including the National Climate Change Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% in all sectors by 2030.

He said that it identified more than 35 initiatives to reduce emissions and more than 300 initiatives for adaptation to the effects of climate change.

The Minister referred to Qatar's plan to plant ten million trees by 2030, with the aim of enhancing biodiversity, utilizing treated water in irrigation, improving air quality, increasing the area of green space, and reducing gas emissions.