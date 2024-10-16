Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Protective Mattress Cover That Maintains Long-Term Comfort And Cleanliness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Angeline B. of Lantana, FL is the creator of the Mattress Refresher, a fabric cover for mattresses that ensures the mattress stays clean over years of consistent use. The fabric is attached to the top and bottom of the mattress and secured via hook and loop fastener tape, holding the cover in place and maintaining a clean and refreshing look. The device is comprised of two main pieces of fabric that go over the top of the mattress to give it a clean and refreshing look.The first piece rests on the upper portion of the mattress and serves as a regular mattress cover. The second piece rests under the lower portion of the mattress. The lower piece is joined to the upper piece using 4-inch sewn strips of hook and loop tape. The hook and loop tape securely holds the mattress covers in place, thus protecting the mattress and its neat presentation. The cover may be available in different sizes to accommodate all beds. Ultimately, the cover extends the longevity of a mattress to reduce pressure on the environment and natural resources involved in mattress manufacturing.Mattress covers are becoming an increasingly significant part of the overall bedroom and home furniture industry due to consumer awareness of the need to protect their expensive mattress investments from wear and tear. Many mattress covers are marketed as providing protection against dust mites, allergens, and bed bugs, appealing to health-conscious consumers who seek a hypoallergenic sleep environment.While current covers like waterproof covers, encased protectors, and temperature-regulated covers are useful, these covers can cause discomfort for people despite integrated padding. The Mattress Refresher is constructed using a comfortable fabric to both protect a mattress and maintain optimal comfort throughout a night's sleep. This invention is innovative and versatile and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Angeline filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Mattress Refresher product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Mattress Refresher can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

