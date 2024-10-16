SCO Advocates For UN Resolution To Endorse Initiative For Peace, Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting of the Council of Heads of concludes with signing of important documents, including the Joint Communiquأ© here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to the Joint Communique, the Heads of Delegation noted that the Member States advocate respect for the right of peoples to independently and democratically choose their political, social and economic development, emphasizing that the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of States, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, non-use of force or threat of use of force are the basis for the sustainable development of international relations.

They reaffirm the commitment to the peaceful settlement of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultations.

The Heads of Delegation reaffirmed the intention of the Member States to promote the proposal for a UN General Assembly resolution endorsing the SCO Initiative "On World Unity for a Just Peace, Harmony and Development."

The initiative was 24th SCO summit of the Council of Heads of State in Astana on July 4, 2024.

The Heads of Delegation reaffirmed that the Member States intend to further develop cooperation in the spheres of politics and security, trade, economy, finance and investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties in order to build a peaceful, safe, prosperous and ecologically clean planet Earth to achieve harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

They expressed concern over the exacerbation of various challenges that have led to reduced investment flows, disrupted supply chains and uncertainty in global financial markets as a result of protectionist measures and other impediments to international trade.

They emphasized that the unilateral application of sanctions is incompatible with the principles of international law and has a negative impact on third countries and international economic relations.

They noted the proposal to create a Greater Eurasian Partnership with the participation of the SCO, Eurasian Economic Union, Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as other interested states and multilateral associations.

The communique reaffirmed the participants' shared desire to ensure stable economic and social development in the SCO region, noted the importance of implementing the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 and the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation of the SCO member states.

The heads of delegation, noting the presence of significant potential and opportunities for further building up trade and economic ties, stressed the importance of implementing the Concept of Cooperation in the Development of the "New Economic Dialogue" between the SCO member states.

They emphasized the importance of regular meetings of the Special Working Group on Electronic Commerce and noted the proposal to convene the next meeting in China in the first quarter of 2025 and to develop a draft Program of Cooperation of the SCO Member States in the field of electronic commerce.

They emphasized the importance of taking measures to develop port, logistics and railway infrastructure, scientific and technological innovations, the development of multi- and intermodal transport, modern logistics centers and human resources, digitalization, and ensuring safety, including environmental initiatives, in railway transport.

They spoke in favor of increasing cooperation in the field of environmental protection, including biodiversity conservation and waste management.

They noted the increasing risks of natural disasters, stressing the need of deeper cooperation between emergency agencies, including in the field of space monitoring of natural disaster risks, the exchange of operational information and best practices, the holding of seminars and practical exercises for timely response to emergencies, including ensuring safety during emergency rescue operations.

The Heads of Delegation expressed their gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the successful organization of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO Member States, which was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO Member States will be held in 2025 in the Russian Federation.

Speaking at the close of the moot, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the transfer of chairmanship of Council of Heads of Government of SCO to Russian Federation and assured Pakistan's fullest support to their chairmanship.

Describing the SCO meeting as successful, the Prime Minister said this highlighted our joint commitment towards a better and sustainable future for the next generations.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the common goals and objectives of SCO.

He emphasized the need for prioritizing collaboration over political differences and divisions as well as building on our achievements, addressing the shared challenges and working hand in hand to ensure that the SCO remains a beacon of stability and development for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

Voicing concerns over the on-going genocide in Gaza, PM Sharif said this cannot be ignored and the international community bears the responsibility to ensure an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, leading to the establishment of State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital.

The SCO meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Belarus R.A. Golovchenko, Minister of Foreign Affairs of India S. Jaishankar, Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade of Iran Seyed Mohammad Atabak, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan O.A. Bektenov, Premier of China Li Qiang, Kyrgyz Prime Minister A.U. Zhaparov, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Russian Prime Minister M.V. Mishustin, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan A.N. Aripov. (end)

