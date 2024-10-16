Army Chief Discusses Military Cooperation With US, British, Indian Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti received on Wednesday a US delegation.

During the meeting, held at Huneiti's office at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), the two sides went over the latest regional and international developments in a way that serves the interests of the of both countries, according to a JAF statement.

Huneiti stressed the deep and strong relations between the two countries, underscoring the necessity of unifying international efforts to achieve international peace and security.

Also on Wednesday, Huneiti received a British military delegation, headed by Director of Joint Operations at the British Army Lieutenant Gen. Charles Stickland over the latest regional and international developments.

During the meeting, Huneiti and Stickland explored aspects of military cooperation to enhance bilateral relations to benefit the armed forces of both countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Stickland commended the advancements and modernisation within the JAF, emphasising the deep ties between the two armies and their mutual commitment to enhancing security and stability in the region.

Huneiti also met with Indian Ambassador to Jordan Manish Chauhan over bilateral relations and cooperation aimed at promoting the interests of both nations' armed forces.

Chauhan highlighted the Kingdom's pivotal role in promoting international peace and security, particularly in light of the challenges facing the region.