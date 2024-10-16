Plinqit Promotes Fintech Executive Tammy Wilson To Senior Vice President Of Product Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amid Plinqit's rapid growth, Wilson to continue leading strategic development and expansion of company's product offerings.

- Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of PlinqitANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plinqit , an award-winning provider of high-yield and automated savings software solutions that enable institutions to grow deposits, attract new customers and expand their retail footprint, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Wilson to Senior Vice President of Product Management. In her new role, Wilson will continue to lead the strategic development and expansion of Plinqit's offerings, furthering the company's mission to provide financial institutions with deposit generation tools that support their customers' financial wellbeing.With over two decades of experience in financial technology, Wilson brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to Plinqit's leadership team. Prior to joining Plinqit, Wilson served as Vice President of Product Innovation at The Clearing House, where she collaborated with financial institutions and fintech organizations to advance key industry initiatives, including real-time payments and open banking. She also held leadership roles at Jack Henry and Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), where she provided strategic direction for core banking, payments, and digital banking platforms. Wilson began her career as a software developer at CSI before transitioning to product management, where she honed her skills in innovation and leadership."Tammy's expertise and collaborative approach to product are invaluable and setting the organization up for our next phase of growth," said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit. "We are excited to have her continue driving our product strategy forward as we evolve and expand our platform to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers and financial institutions."“I am thrilled to take on this new role at such an exciting time for Plinqit,” said Wilson, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Plinqit.“We are continually innovating to provide consumers with tools that make financial wellness achievable and rewarding. I look forward to advancing our strategic vision and honing our product suite to not only empower individuals to save but also help financial institutions in delivering solutions that power growth and support their communities in more meaningful ways.”In addition to her leadership at Plinqit, Wilson is an active participant in several industry groups and frequently speaks at conferences on emerging trends in financial technology. She holds a degree in Information Systems and an MBA from Murray State University.About PlinqitPlinqit is a mobile-first platform and fintech company helping banks and credit unions generate deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint while helping people live their best financial life. The Plinqit platform is the first savings platform of its kind to bring together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content, and virtual account management. At Plinqit, we're helping everyone Money IntelligentlyTM. For more information, visit plinqit.CONTACT:Mallory AndersonFor Plinqit706-830-0868...

Mallory Anderson

York Public Relations

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.