Japanese Manga Artist & Illustrator Acky Bright Hosts Live Drawing At New York Comic Con 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2024, McDonald's restaurants across North America and more than 30 countries around the world transformed into "WcDonald's," a multimedia campaign featuring manga-inspired packaging, a digital manga, and more. The artist behind the innovative "WcDonald's" campaign, Acky Bright, who played a central creative role in the concept, character, and packaging design, and digital manga illustrations, will be attending New York Comic Con 2024 to live draw a large-scale canvas art piece and sign autographs! New York Comic Con 2024 will be held at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York from October 17-20.

Live drawing at New York Comic Con Kinokuniya Booth #3301 between October 17-20

Acky Bright is a Japanese creator who has collaborated with some of the world's leading companies, such as McDonald's, Meta, Hasbro, DC Comics, BMW, and NETFLIX. Acky Bright's work with DC includes artwork for characters such as Joker, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke, and many more. Acky Bright's skills in impromptu, large-scale drawing will be on full display at New York Comic Con 2024 at Kinokuniya's booth (#3301). Attendees can see his work take shape over the four days of the event, purchase special merchandise, and get his autograph.

Also exclusively at New York Comic Con 2024, a limited number of ONI-1 Masks by Japanese Harajuku brand, Chuo-cho Tactical Crafts, will be available for purchase. The ONI-1 Mask is an exclusive collaboration with Acky Bright and Chuo-cho Tactical Crafts, which is known for its cyber fashion accessories and has gained a loyal following due to its high quality.

In addition, Acky Bright: Studio Infinity, his first solo exhibition in North America, is currently being held at the esteemed Japan Society, which has been operating in New York since 1907.

About Acky Bright

Acky Bright's style has been described as "cute and cool" and he has created artwork for many global companies such as BMW, Hasbro, NETFLIX, Meta, and more. He also regularly performs improvised live drawings on huge canvases all over the world. In Japan, he is known for his work as a character designer, including the much-discussed "Tillo Remix" collaboration with YOASOBI x VAUNDY.

While drawing traditional Japanese manga, he also has experience with creating cover art, comics, and writing for DC Comics in the U.S. Acky Bright's activities are attracting attention as a rare artist who can work with both Eastern manga and Western American comics culture. He also participated as the main designer in the "WcDonald's" worldwide campaign conducted by McDonald's in the U.S. and has received numerous advertising awards including The ONE SHOW.

His first solo exhibition in North America, "Acky Bright Studio Infinity" is open now in New York until January of next year. Acky Bright's first art book "B/W" was published November 2022 by PIE International.

Acky Bright (Website):

Acky Bright (Instagram):

About NYCC 2024 Participation

Dates: October 17-20, 2024

Location: Javits Center

Acky Bright Live Drawing: @Kinokuniya Booth #3301

Autograph Sessions @ Kinokuniya Booth #3301:

Day 1: Oct 17 (Thu) at 4pm

Day 2: Oct 18 (Fri) at 4pm

Day 3: Oct 19 (Sat) at 4pm

Day 4: Oct 20 (Sun) at 2pm

About Acky Bright Studio Infinity Event Details

Dates: Friday, October 4, 2024 - Sunday, January 19, 2025 (Closed on major holidays)

Hours: Thursdays & Fridays: 11am – 7pm, Saturdays & Sundays, 12pm - 7pm

Admission: Free (Japan Society members), $12 (non-members), $10 (students and seniors)

*Ticket includes admission to "Bunraku: Backstage," which is held in conjunction with the festival.

Venue: Japan Society, 333 East 47th Street New York, NY 10017

Website:

Trailer:

