Kazma Wins Against Al-Tadamon, Kuwait Defeats Qadsia In Preliminary Matches

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The second week of the preliminary round of the Kuwaiti Handball League for the 2024-2025 season concluded on Wednesday, with two matches featuring victories for Kazma and Kuwait.

In the first match, Kazma achieved a significant victory over Al-Tadamon, winning with a score of 37-14. Kazma dominated the game from the start, marking their second consecutive win this season.

In the second match, Kuwait secured the top clash of the second week by defeating Qadsia with a score of 28-21. Kuwait finished the first half ahead by two goals, 13-11. The second half was marked by fast-paced and intense play, but Kuwait managed to seal the win, handing Qadsia their second loss.

Other matches in the second week saw Burgan defeat Al-Fahaheel 28-25, Al-Naser beat Al-Yarmouk 31-25, Salmiya win against Al-Sahil 30-22, and Al-Salibikhat triumph over Al-Qurain 31-25. (end)

