Sunwest Bank Adds Omar Morel As SVP, Director Of Government Guaranteed Lending

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Morel Joins Sunwest with Over 15 Years of Experience

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest is pleased to announce Omar Morel as its new SVP, Director of Guaranteed Lending. In this role, Morel will lead the banks government guaranteed lending portfolio across multiple states. Under his direction, the team will be focusing on business development and building out a national government guaranteed lending platform. His focus will be to develop the staff that has grown with us over the last 5 years and gain share.

"We are thrilled to promote Omar as the Director of Government Guaranteed Lending," said Carson Lappetito, Sunwest Bank President.

"Omar's depth of experience in SBA and Government Guaranteed Lending will allow us to expand our SBA and GGL platform in new and existing markets."

Prior to his current role as Director of Government Guaranteed Lending, Morel was SBA Sales Leader for Sunwest Bank where he approved and funded SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and California State Guaranty loans to help businesses grow, expand, and purchase commercial real estate. Prior joining Sunwest Bank, Morel spent 4 years at American Business Bank as a Senior SBA Business Development Officer. Omar is also a proud veteran that served in the US Air Force for 6 years prior to diving into his banking career.

Morel attended University of Phoenix studying Business Administration and received his MBA from the University of La Verne. He is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School where he further developed his leadership and business acumen. His commitment to continuing his education is why both the bank and his customers continue to put their faith in his leadership.

"Moving to the role of Director of Government Guaranteed Lending is an exciting opportunity," said Omar Morel, SVP Director of Government Guaranteed Lending. "I'm eager to work with our talented team to expand our SBA offerings and help small businesses across the nation through the power of SBA loans."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit .

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $3.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED