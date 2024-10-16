“IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing” Was Adopted For Use In The“MAZDA SPIRIT RACING ROADSTER CNF Concept” Racing Car That Com...

The long-distance, long-lasting“Super Taikyu Series” requires engine oil that continues to maximize engine performance, including durability and low evaporation under severe conditions, in addition to ensuring performance such as engine acceleration and protection.

“IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing” is a product that maximizes Idemitsu's technologies for delivering engine performance and reducing environmental impact. Utilizing its proprietary formulation technology“Molybdenum x Plant-derived Ester Technology”*4, Idemitsu has optimally blended a plant-derived base oil to meet the performance requirements of this race.

Mazda Motor Corporation (Head Office: Aki-gun, Hiroshima; Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Masahiro Moro; hereinafter referred to as“Mazda”), which has adopted IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing, aims to achieve not only carbon neutrality in fuel, but also carbon negativity by incorporating CO2 capture and other technologies. Mazda's philosophy for the development of technology based on the concept of carbon neutral meshed with the concept of IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing, and the highly rated performance of the engine output and reliability demonstrated during tests conducted by MAZDA SPIRIT RACING led to the decision to use this product.

This top-of-the-line model inherits the DNA of the“IDEMITSU IFG/IRG Series,” which is sold mainly in the 13 countries where Idemitsu's lubricant sales offices are located, and is scheduled to launch around November 2024.

Since its foundation in 1911, Idemitsu has continued to focus on the precise tailored formulation of lubricants and has refined its technological capabilities. Utilizing its unique technological capabilities, Idemitsu will continue to develop products that only it can produce that appeal to driving enthusiasts.