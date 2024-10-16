“IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing” Was Adopted For Use In The“MAZDA SPIRIT RACING ROADSTER CNF Concept” Racing Car That Com...
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- A new engine oil,“IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing” developed by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Shunichi Kito; hereinafter referred to as“Idemitsu”) was adopted for use in the“MAZDA SPIRIT RACING ROADSTER CNF concept” racing car that participated in the ST-Q Class*1 of the SUZUKA Super Taikyu race (held on September 28-29). IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing was adopted as an oil with racing performance that contributes to carbon neutrality for use in a racing car and completed the 5-hour endurance race without any problems. This accomplishment proved its race-ready performance.
This product is the world's first*3 engine oil for 4-wheeled vehicles that uses plant-derived raw materials*2 (80% or more) as base oil and features racing performance and API SP certification.
The long-distance, long-lasting“Super Taikyu Series” requires engine oil that continues to maximize engine performance, including durability and low evaporation under severe conditions, in addition to ensuring performance such as engine acceleration and protection.
“IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing” is a product that maximizes Idemitsu's technologies for delivering engine performance and reducing environmental impact. Utilizing its proprietary formulation technology“Molybdenum x Plant-derived Ester Technology”*4, Idemitsu has optimally blended a plant-derived base oil to meet the performance requirements of this race.
Mazda Motor Corporation (Head Office: Aki-gun, Hiroshima; Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Masahiro Moro; hereinafter referred to as“Mazda”), which has adopted IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing, aims to achieve not only carbon neutrality in fuel, but also carbon negativity by incorporating CO2 capture and other technologies. Mazda's philosophy for the development of technology based on the concept of carbon neutral meshed with the concept of IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing, and the highly rated performance of the engine output and reliability demonstrated during tests conducted by MAZDA SPIRIT RACING led to the decision to use this product.
This top-of-the-line model inherits the DNA of the“IDEMITSU IFG/IRG Series,” which is sold mainly in the 13 countries where Idemitsu's lubricant sales offices are located, and is scheduled to launch around November 2024.
Since its foundation in 1911, Idemitsu has continued to focus on the precise tailored formulation of lubricants and has refined its technological capabilities. Utilizing its unique technological capabilities, Idemitsu will continue to develop products that only it can produce that appeal to driving enthusiasts.
|
|
*1
|
“ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2024 Empowered by BRIDGESTONE Round 5 SUZUKA S-Tai” ST-Q Class
|
|
*2
|
The base oil used in IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing is made exclusively from 100% renewable plant-derived raw materials. Carbon dioxide emissions absorbed during the cultivation of raw materials are greater than the carbon dioxide emissions from base oil production, thus realizing carbon negativity.
|
|
*3
|
Market survey on“engine oil” conducted from December 2023 to February 2024; world's first engine oil for 4-wheeled vehicles with three elements: API certification, plant-derived oil, and racing performance.
Survey by Trending Future Research Institute inc. For details, see the release below.
Development of“IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing,” the world's first API-certified engine oil with racing performance made from more than 80% plant-based raw materials (August 7, 2024)
|
|
*4
|
Idemitsu's unique tailor-made blending technology mixes molybdenum, which reduces loss of power and performance due to frictional resistance, and high-viscosity plant-derived esters, which thicken the oil film and improve protection performance, in a plant-derived base oil difficult to blend.
About the“IDEMITSU IFG/IRG Series”
The“IDEMITSU IFG/IRG Series” is a series of engine oils with optimal and precise tailor-made blending to maximize engine performance. For details, see the official website below.
