Chef Adrianne Calvo, In Partnership With Channing Crowder, Brings Cracked By Chef Adrianne To Hard Rock Stadium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) South Florida's Beloved Destination Opens New Location at Premier Sports and Entertainment Venue

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracked by Chef Adrianne, the acclaimed concept by Miami's own Chef Adrianne Calvo, is thrilled to announce, in partnership with former Miami Dolphins linebacker and personality Channing Crowder, the opening of its newest location at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium. Fans attending Miami Dolphins games and other entertainment events can now enjoy many of the restaurant's fan-favorite dishes, including the mouthwatering Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich and the ever-popular Pizza Fries.

Royale with Cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Continue Reading

This new collaboration brings together Chef Adrianne's signature "Maximum Flavor" style with the excitement and energy of Hard Rock Stadium, enhancing the culinary experience for stadium-goers. Whether cheering on the Dolphins or attending a major concert, visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in the same elevated flavors that have made Cracked a beloved South Florida dining destination.

Chef Adrianne Calvo has teamed up with former Miami Dolphins linebacker, Emmy-nominated podcast host of

The Pivot, and South Florida radio personality, Channing Crowder, for this new venture. With eyes set on expanding Cracked by Chef Adrianne to stadiums and arenas across the country, this partnership represents the first step in bringing Chef Adrianne's bold flavors to fans nationwide.

"I'm beyond excited to bring Cracked to such an incredible venue like Hard Rock Stadium," said Chef Adrianne Calvo. "We've created something truly special for our guests, and I can't wait for fans to experience our signature dishes while taking in all the excitement this stadium has to offer."

Channing Crowder echoed the excitement about the new venture. "I've been a big fan of Chef Adrianne for a minute, and getting Cracked into Hard Rock Stadium is like a dream come true. We're about to shake things up in the sports and entertainment dining game, no doubt."

Cracked by Chef Adrianne will be available to guests throughout the stadium during Dolphins' home games and other events. Fans can look forward to an unmatched culinary experience that complements the unforgettable moments on the field and stage.

For more information on Cracked by Chef Adrianne, visit

igotcracked .

About Chef Adrianne Calvo:

Chef Adrianne Calvo is an award-winning chef, author, restaurateur, and Emmy Nominated, 5X Telly Award winning host known for her bold "Maximum Flavor" cooking style. Her innovative dishes and passion for excellence have earned her a loyal following throughout South Florida and beyond.

About Channing Crowder:

Channing Crowder is a former Florida Gator and NFL linebacker who played his entire career with the Miami Dolphins, earning a reputation as one of the league's toughest defenders. Now a co-host of the Emmy-nominated

The Pivot

podcast, Crowder is known for his unfiltered takes and blend of humor with deep sports insights. As a media personality, he's become a recognizable figure in sports media, all while balancing his professional life with his role as a devoted husband to his wife Aja and father, sharing his love for cooking with their three children.

Media Contact:

Victoria Adrover

(305) 733-9500

[email protected]



SOURCE Chef Adrianne

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED