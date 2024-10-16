Piyush Goyal Calls On Manufacturers To Commit To High-Quality Production For Global Competitiveness

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 16 (KNN) In a recent address to leaders, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal emphasised the importance of producing high-quality goods to enhance India's global export competitiveness.

Goyal stated that reliance on subsidies or protectionist measures would not be sufficient to achieve this goal. Instead, he urged manufacturers to prioritise quality as a fundamental duty rather than merely a job requirement.

The minister acknowledged the challenges in persuading industry players to adopt higher quality standards, noting that the government initially faced significant opposition when introducing quality control orders.

However, Goyal stressed that India's journey towards self-reliance hinges on the self-confidence that comes from a commitment to excellence in manufacturing.

In cases where Indian industries lack competitiveness in certain product categories, Goyal advised focusing on areas where the country holds a comparative advantage.

He highlighted the government's efforts to boost domestic manufacturing through the implementation of Quality Control Orders (QCOs). Since 2014, the number of QCOs has increased dramatically, with 174 orders now covering 732 products, compared to just 14 orders for 106 products prior to that year.

These QCOs serve multiple purposes, including curbing substandard imports, preventing unfair trade practices, and ensuring consumer safety and environmental protection.

Under these regulations, products must bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark to be legally produced, sold, traded, imported, or stocked. Violations can result in severe penalties, including imprisonment and substantial fines.

Goyal emphasised that manufacturing high-quality goods has far-reaching benefits, including stimulating economic activity, creating jobs, and boosting exports. He called on India to aspire to global recognition as a producer of premium goods and services.

The minister also urged larger pharmaceutical companies to support and guide MSME units in the sector, acknowledging that more work remains to be done in aligning industry practices with quality control standards.

The minister concluded by encouraging industry participation in BIS committees through the involvement of skilled technical personnel, underlining the collaborative effort required to elevate India's manufacturing standards and global competitiveness.

