India Enforces New Halal Certification Rules For Meat Exports To 15 Countries

New Delhi, Oct 16 (KNN) The new regulations governing the export of halal meat and related products has come into effect on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The measures, announced earlier this month by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), introduce stringent certification requirements for exports to 15 specified countries.

Under the new policy, exports of designated meat and meat products to Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Jordan, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates must now be certified as halal.

This certification can only be obtained if the goods are produced, processed, or packaged in facilities that have been accredited under the 'India Conformity Assessment Scheme (I-CAS) - Halal' by the Quality Council of India (QCI).

The DGFT's notification emphasises that exporters are required to furnish a valid certificate to the importing country's buyer following each shipment.

This move represents a marked shift from India's previous approach to halal certification, which lacked a mandatory, government-regulated system.

Prior to this change, halal certification in India was primarily conducted by private entities such as Halal India Pvt Ltd and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust.

These organisations were responsible for designating food or products as permissible according to Islamic law.

The new regulations follow guidelines issued in April 2023, which aimed to streamline the halal certification process for meat and meat product exports from India.

This initiative aligns with international standards, as exemplified by the International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF), a global network of accreditation bodies tasked with enforcing halal standards in their respective economies.

The implementation of these measures marks a significant step in India's efforts to standardise and regulate its halal meat export industry, potentially enhancing its competitiveness in key international markets.

