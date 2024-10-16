Jordan Leads Arab Efforts To Develop Media, Information Literacy Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 16 (Petra) -- Jordan chaired on Wednesday the inaugural meeting of the Arab working group tasked with developing an Arab strategy for and information literacy.The meeting, held at the General Secretariat of the Arab League, follows a decision made by the Council of Arab Information Ministers during its 54th regular session last May in Bahrain.The decision established a team led by media advisor Alaa Zyoud from Jordan's permanent delegation to the Arab League, with representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Morocco, and Yemen. The technical secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers in the media and communication sector of the Arab League also participated.At the meeting, Zyoud presented Jordan's achievements in media and information literacy, highlighting efforts made within the national strategic framework and the national initiative to promote these skills. He also discussed the contributions of the Ministry of Government Communication, the Jordan Media Institute, and the National Center for Curriculum Development in training, qualification, and integrating media and information literacy into Jordan's educational curricula.Zyoud noted that Jordan was the first Arab nation to implement a national strategy for spreading media and information literacy. Jordan's efforts in this field were shared with the Arab League's Media and Communication Sector, leading the Council of Arab Information Ministers to adopt a decision encouraging other Arab nations to learn from Jordan's experience.Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador Ahmed Khattabi, emphasized that media literacy has become a key issue on the Council's agenda in recent years. He stressed that the strategic document being developed by the team will reflect a collective Arab vision, with a focus on integrating media education into Arab curricula.