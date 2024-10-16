3BL Integrates Social Responsibility Score Into Its Media Solutions To Accelerate Sustainability ROI

(MENAFN- 3BL) NORTHAMPTON, Mass., October 16, 2024 /3BL/ - 3BL, the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, along with their digital division, TriplePundit, has announced a strategic partnership with research Glow to help businesses measure, maximize and monetize their sustainability efforts.

Building on research that uncovered a staggering $44 billion revenue opportunity for U.S. brands committed to sustainability, this partnership unlocks value by integrating Glow's Social Responsibility Score ® (SRS) into 3BL's trusted communication services. This integration empowers clients to identify risks and seize commercial opportunities from sustainability.

Charlie Wilkie, CEO of 3BL, commented, "The recent launch of our Platinum product has reshaped the way we work with clients to improve their sustainability and social impact communications. The Glow partnership is a critical enabler on that journey and helps us deliver trusted insights to empower our clients to make informed decisions about their communications programs. We are excited to collaborate with a partner committed to driving positive, meaningful action."

Despite outperformance, there remains a communication gap

The first output of this partnership is data supporting 3BL's esteemed 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, celebrating its 25th year of highlighting the largest publicly traded U.S. companies excelling in sustainability disclosure. The new research white paper reveals that these top-ranked companies not only set the standard for disclosure but also outperformed the S&P 500 by 4.22% over the past two years. But here's the twist: despite financial success, many of these companies struggle to communicate their sustainability efforts effectively to consumers, highlighting a communications gap costing companies revenue.

This dataset, combined with other available market data, is expected to form an important component in developing new investment indices.

Tim Clover, CEO of Glow, added,“In today's environment, many businesses are reluctant to communicate their sustainability efforts. This data set demonstrates that many businesses run the risk of 'greenhushing', which not only contradicts consumer expectations but also poses commercial risks. We are excited to be working with 3BL to surface what consumers, customers, and employees want from businesses so we can make change happen faster”.

