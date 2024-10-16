After A Tumultuous Two Years, The Bushwick Community Darkroom Is Back In Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After a challenging two-year hiatus, the Bushwick Community Darkroom (BCD) has officially reopened its doors, ushering in a new era for local photographers, artists, and analog enthusiasts. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, BCD has emerged stronger and more committed than ever to serving Brooklyn's vibrant creative community.What began as a grassroots space for analog photography lovers has endured significant hurdles during its closure, including the challenges of the pandemic, logistical barriers, and relocation. However, BCD's triumphant return marks not just a revival of film photography in Bushwick, but a renewed dedication to fostering creativity, collaboration, and community."We're thrilled to welcome the community back to the darkroom," said Lucia Rollow, Director of BCD. "The last two years have been a period of transformation for us, but we've taken that time to reimagine the space, strengthen our mission, and ensure we could return better than ever."A major highlight of the reopening is the announcement of BCD's first artist-in-residence, Anthony Lozada, whose work will be on display at the darkroom in January and February 2025. Lozada's residency will showcase his unique perspective on analog photography, and his exhibition promises to be a major attraction for both local art lovers and the broader community.In addition to the residency, BCD will offer a range of services, including 247/365 member access , non-member darkroom rentals, workshops, and regular classes such as Intro to B&W Printing . Photographers will also have access to developing, printing, and scanning resources.The community has already shown great support, with a successful Bring Your Own Photo show on September 26 and a photowalk event co-hosted with Brooklyn Film Camera, NYC Queer Photographers Collective and Limitless studios on October 12. Attendees gathered afterward at the darkroom for drinks, snacks, and a tour of the newly refreshed space. These events set the tone for an exciting future of analog photography at BCD.The return of Bushwick Community Darkroom signals a reinvigoration of the local analog photography scene, and the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. The team is excited to once again offer a creative space for film lovers to gather, learn, and create.

