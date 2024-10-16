FI Consulting's Program Investment Manager (PIM) Receives Grants QSMO Marketplace Recommendation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rob Silverman, Managing Director of SolutionsARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FI Consulting, (FI) announced today that their Program Manager (PIM) product is one of only six Grants Management Systems to receive a recommendation from the U.S. Department of and Human Services government-wide Grants Quality Service Management Office (QSMO). FI Consulting is the only small business to receive this recommendation.This recommendation comes with inclusion in the Grants QSMO 2024 Catalog of Market Research for award management IT systems. The Catalogue is the result of market research conducted by a cross-government panel meant to simplify the grants award management system buying process for Federal Awarding Agencies by providing“affirmation of a solution's likely ability to meet the IT needs of a Federal Awarding Agency.”PIM was built using Microsoft's low-code Power Platform by a team of grants management experts. With input from real-world federal grants management projects, such as the US Treasury's State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program , PIM is designed to tackle the most difficult parts of the grants management process.PIM empowers accelerated workforce productivity across the grants management lifecycle and incorporates real-time analytics through Microsoft Power BI, enabling program managers to gain insights across the entire program portfolio and dynamically analyze data with custom filters and drill-down capabilities. Users can monitor fund allocations, compare projected budgets against actual expenditures, and ensure compliance using automated checklists-all of this with minimal staff intervention. By leveraging Microsoft's Copilot, PIM's advanced AI abilities deliver insights and anomaly detection, helping flag irregularities and interpreting outcomes for better program recommendations.Grants Award Management Systems included in the catalog undergo a rigorous vetting process to ensure alignment with QSMO's priorities. The panel prioritizes SaaS offerings that are built using low-code platforms for a variety of reasons:.Speed to Implement: PIM is preconfigured to meet the needs of grants management programs. Additionally, the low-code nature of the platform facilitates easy adaptation to evolving program-specific processes. PIM combines the best of both the commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) and Low-Code worlds, saving critical implementation time and reducing reliance on IT staff to manage the solution..Double Down on Innovation Roadmap: PIM benefits from a dual product development strategy, aligning with both Microsoft's Power Platform release waves and PIM's own grant management-specific product releases. PIM users benefit from Microsoft's billion-dollar R&D investment and FI Consulting's grants management industry expertise, ensuring a cutting-edge solution that addresses sector-specific needs..Out of the Box Security: Microsoft's Power Apps US Government plans ensure federal agency data is appropriately siloed, stored, and restricted. PIM leverages Microsoft's Power Apps US Government baseline FedRAMP certification, streamlining the authorization to operate (ATO) process..Native Integrations: Microsoft's Power Platform is just one piece of the Microsoft ecosystem. With just a few clicks, Azure Services can be integrated, providing robust support and scalability. Microsoft's Power Automate comes with thousands of pre-built connectors, enabling teams to quickly and securely automate business processes across business applications. Additionally, PIM comes with a built-in integration with Microsoft's Copilot, meaning users can ask questions in natural language and receive answers based on their own data-all within the PIM interface..Avoid Cost of Custom-Built Solutions: Government requirements are constantly changing, and federal SaaS offerings need to keep pace. Legacy systems require hours of expensive coding to add an application question or update an approval process-PIM's low-code framework can adapt to changes with just a few clicks.“PIM, as recommended by the Grants QSMO and featured in the 2024 Catalog of Market Research, is the future of grant management systems. Our low-code SaaS product combines the best of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software with low-code customization tools, ensuring rapid implementation and seamless integration,” said Rob Silverman, Managing Director of Platform Applications at FI Consulting.“With PIM, we're not just keeping up with change-we're driving it, delivering a secure, scalable, and future-proof solution that empowers grant managers to deliver greater impact."For more information about PIM and its capabilities, please visit the PIM product overview page.About FI ConsultingFI Consulting (FI) helps government agencies and private sector financial institutions better manage complex portfolios. FI delivers solutions that help organizations gain better information, make insightful and substantiated decisions, manage risk, and improve performance.

