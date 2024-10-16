The 2050 Vision Of Urban Mobility - Key Trends Emerging For The City Of The Future
Date
10/16/2024 6:31:48 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2050 Vision of Urban Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis examines how the mobility market will evolve by the year 2050, influenced by the technological trends of the present day and technologies that might be developed in the future. This examination presents three different scenarios for the path that shared mobility may take and analyzes each of these scenarios in detail. The scope of the analysis is global.
The shared mobility industry is at a point where its future success depends on several factors that go beyond technology. It will have to adapt to new consumer behaviors, regulations that governments may introduce, and targets and benchmarks to be reached. While these are the main growth factors, economic viability and technological progress will determine the way mobility works and how it interacts with users and the urban environment. By 2050, new technological breakthroughs will transform the industry substantially.
This analysis considers all these factors to elaborate three possible scenarios, including each scenario's user journey, stakeholder ecosystem, and a deep dive into various elements. The report examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and analyzes the opportunities emerging from market developments for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Growth Opportunities
Artificial Intelligence for Mobility Carbon Credits
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 2050 Vision of Urban Mobility Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
2050 Trend Forecasts Key Trends Emerging for the City of the Future Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Case Study - Singapore Future Cities Seamless City Scenario - Definition
Technology Benchmarking - Seamless City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Infrastructure Benchmarking - Seamless City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Consumer Behavior Benchmarking - Seamless City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Regulations Benchmarking - Seamless City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Sustainable City - Definition
Technology Benchmarking - Sustainable City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Infrastructure Benchmarking - Sustainable City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Consumer Behavior Benchmarking - Sustainable City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Regulations Benchmarking - Sustainable City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Tech-driven City - Definition
Technology Benchmarking - Tech-driven City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Infrastructure Benchmarking - Tech-driven City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Consumer Behavior Benchmarking - Tech-driven City Scenario, 2024 and 2050 Regulations Benchmarking - Tech-driven City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
Seamless City Ecosystem
Seamless City - Stakeholder Ecosystem Seamless City - Technology Seamless City - Consumer Behavior Seamless City - Infrastructure Seamless City - Regulations
Sustainable City Ecosystem
Sustainable City - Stakeholder Ecosystem Sustainable City - Technology Sustainable City - Consumer Behavior Sustainable City - Infrastructure Sustainable City - Regulations
Tech-driven City Ecosystem
Tech-driven City - Stakeholder Ecosystem Tech-driven City - Technology Tech-driven City - Consumer Behavior Tech-driven City - Infrastructure Tech-driven City - Regulations
Conclusion
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16102024004107003653ID1108786137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.