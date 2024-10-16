Announcing Winners Of The 2024 Carolyn C. Mattingly Award For Mental Health In The Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public (BSPH) and The Luv u Project Collaborate Annually to Recognize Exemplary Mental Health in the Workplace

- K. Andrew Crighton, MD, CPE, Award Committee Chair WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (BSPH) and The Luv u Project announced today the 2024 winners of the Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace (Mattingly Workplace Award). Franklin County Cooperative and Shell were recognized with the 2024 Mattingly Workplace Award for their comprehensive efforts to advance workforce mental health and well-being.“When employers recognize their role in improving the mental health and well-being of their workforce, it leads to more productivity, greater sustainability, and higher job performance,” said Ron Goetzel, PhD, Senior Scientist at BSPH, who oversees the Award program. The Award Committee Chairperson, K. Andrew Crighton, MD, CPE added,“This year's award winners are taking mental health to the next level with data-driven approaches and custom-tailored solutions.”The 2024 Carolyn C. Mattingly Mental Health in the Workplace Award winners are:Franklin County Cooperative is comprised of more than 40 government agencies in Central Ohio. In 2021, the Cooperative built upon its longstanding commitment to workforce well-being by establishing mental health as one of three priority areas in its strategic plan. In addition to comprehensive behavioral health benefits and a robust Employee Assistance Program with an onsite consultant, Franklin County Cooperative rolled out tailored support for leaders, including specialized mental health training and a Manager's Guide to EAP. The Cooperative also introduced a financial well-being platform with informational tools and free access to financial coaching. By prioritizing mental health, developing a concrete strategy, and setting measurable goals, the Franklin County Cooperative ensures that serving county residents starts with supporting the employees who do the work.Shell empowers employees to be at their best with its Global Mental Well-being Program (GMWP), designed to promote good mental wellbeing, protect employees from mental ill health, and provide timely and equitable access to quality health services. This evidence-based, data-driven program is comprised of three elements: (1) an employee survey that covers individual factors, workplace psychosocial stressors, and access to health services; (2) a toolkit customized for each business based on survey results; and (3) the Location Well-being Experience, which drives local health promotion programming and data collection. Shell relies on a team of more than 180 Program Leads (PLs) to implement the GMWP within their respective lines of business. These employees, nominated by senior leaders, are a cornerstone of the program. PLs lead from the front and work collaboratively with their counterparts and delivery teams to share resources, discuss successes and challenges, and improve mental well-being throughout the organization.In addition to the 2024 Award winners, Careforth and Higginbotham received Honorable Mention recognition.The Awards will be presented at The Luv u Project's annual event entitled“An Evening of Luv” on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Bethesda Country Club in Maryland.“We are proud to recognize these companies, both for their individual initiatives and as leadership examples for others looking to elevate mental health as a priority in the workplace.” said C. Richard Mattingly, The Luv Project Founder and President.The Carolyn C. Mattingly Award was established by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and The Luv u Project in 2022. The Award is housed at the NIOSH-funded Johns Hopkins P.O.E. Total Worker Health® Center in Mental Health. The Award recognizes and celebrates exemplary organizations that advance the mental health and well-being of their workers, thus serving as role models for other employers.More information about the Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace is available here.Please contact for questions:BSPH: Ron Goetzel at 202-768-6236 or ...The Luv u Project: Rich Mattingly at 240-614-7766 or ...

