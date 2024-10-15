(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Black Chamber of Arizona (BCAZ) proudly announces Ron Busby, President & CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., as the keynote speaker for its 26th Annual Pinnacle Awards Gala, to be held on December 13, 2024, at the SRP PERA Pavilion in Tempe, AZ. Presented by SRP and Chase, the gala will be a night of celebration, networking, and recognition of influential partners whose contributions have played a pivotal role in advancing BCAZ's mission to support Black-owned businesses and underserved entrepreneurs across Arizona. Attendees can expect an evening of inspiring stories, dynamic entertainment, and a showcase of the Chamber's impact throughout the year, as the community comes together to celebrate 26 years of progress, empowerment, and collaboration.







Image caption: Black Chamber of Arizona Celebrates 26th Anniversary Gala with Ron Busby as Keynote Speaker.

“We are thrilled to bring together such an extraordinary group of leaders and honorees who have worked tirelessly to support economic inclusion and business growth,” said Dr. Velma Trayham , President & CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona.“This event highlights not only the accomplishments of Black entrepreneurs across Arizona but also the incredible support from our partners, whose dedication helps us advance our mission. We are excited to continue building on these relationships to create even greater opportunities for the next generation of business leaders.”

Ron Busby , a passionate advocate for economic empowerment, leads the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., representing over 140 Black Chambers of Commerce nationwide. Under his leadership, the organization has provided critical resources to Black-owned businesses, promoting business development, sustainability, and wealth-building across the country.

Honorary Co-Chairs :



Jarvis Stewart , Chairman & CEO of Highland Poe, brings decades of experience in public affairs and strategic communications, advising Fortune 500 companies. His leadership in supporting marginalized communities makes him a key advocate for inclusive economic growth. Angela Clervoix , Stingley Management, McDonald's, is a recognized leader in the McDonald's franchise network. With a proven track record in operations and franchise development, Clervoix champions minority-owned businesses and is dedicated to empowering women and minority entrepreneurs.

Honorees : JP Morgan Chase, Arizona State University, Cox Communications, and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) will be recognized for their contributions to fostering Arizona's inclusive business community and supporting underserved entrepreneurs.

For more than 25 years, the Black Chamber of Arizona has been a catalyst for economic growth and empowerment. Established to close the racial wealth gap, BCAZ has provided over 15,000 hours of training, supported more than 1,200 business owners, and facilitated access to $5 million in capital. These efforts have resulted in $1.5 million in increased gross sales and over 500 jobs created. The ongoing Rising Together Campaign continues this legacy, offering comprehensive support to sustain and grow Black-owned businesses throughout Arizona.

Event Details :



Date : December 13, 2024

Time : 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location : SRP PERA Pavilion, Tempe, AZ

Tickets & Table Options : Available via Eventbrite here: Sponsorship Opportunities : Available. Please contact ...

For more information, visit blackchamberaz or contact ... .

About the Black Chamber of Arizona:

The mission of the Black Chamber of Arizona is to help increase entrepreneurial and corporate diversity by building stronger businesses that serve all communities. We do this by providing tools and education to create more“bankable” businesses, by removing barriers that impede access to capital and by partnering with leading educational institutions to help create competitive business advantages through workforce diversity. Learn more about BCAZ at .

