Occupation Forces Launch Incursion Into Jenin City And Its Refugee Camp

Local sources in Jenin reported that a Palestinian youth was martyred on Tuesday evening after being surrounded in a house in Jenin refugee camp and subjected to heavy gunfire. The Palestinian Authority's Civil Affairs Commission announced in a statement to the of the martyrdom of the young man, Karim Samer Tawfiq Jbarin (20 years old), due to gunfire from the forces in Jenin. Earlier that evening, Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Jenin and its camp.

Local sources reported that several Israeli military stormed the city, coming from Al Jalma military checkpoint and Salim camp, after an Israeli special force was discovered in Jenin refugee camp and surrounded one of the houses. They added that explosions were heard in the camp, amid heavy aerial surveillance by Israeli drones. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams treated a 60-year-old man who was injured by gunfire in the camp and transported him to the hospital. The sources indicated that the occupation deployed additional military reinforcements, including bulldozers, to the city and the surrounding area, while soldiers were positioned at several sites around the camp.







