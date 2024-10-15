Greece Boosts Its Presence In The Panamanian Maritime Sector With A New Addition

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Greece is interested in strengthening its maritime relations with Panama, according to the Greek ambassador to the country, Efthymios Efthymiades pictured above. “We are going to strengthen our relations in the maritime sector, which is essential for the of Panama and also very important for the economy of Greece,” said Efthymiades. The ambassador said that at the end of 2024 the Greek embassy will welcome its first maritime attaché in Panama, a step that is taken within the framework of the good and solid relations between both countries in the maritime sector.“We are both open economies with a vision oriented towards the sea and with a very strong maritime sector,” he added.

Regarding cooperation between the two nations, Efthymiades highlighted two key areas: the Panama Canal, where Greek vessels have an active interest in its operation, and the Panamanian registry, of which approximately 20% belongs to Greek shipowners.“This represents a vote of confidence from the Greek fleet towards the Panamanian administration and flag,” he said. He also stressed that Greece and Panama are allies in various initiatives related to the green economy, the transition to clean energy, and the administration of maritime trade.

Last September, the Consular Office of the Embassy of Greece in Panama was inaugurated, and the maritime attaché office is expected to begin operating before the end of the year.

“With the presence of the new embassy, ​​we will further strengthen trade ties and contacts in the maritime sector,” the ambassador concluded.



