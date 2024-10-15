(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAHE, Seychelles, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading exchange and global Web3 company, has issued updates for October 15, 2024.



OKX Launches 'X Empire Bonus' Campaign with 1.65B X Rewards Ahead of Spot Listing, Expands Perpetual Futures and Pre-Market Futures Offerings

OKX today announced three updates:



'X Empire Bonus' campaign: OKX today launched its 'X Empire Bonus ' campaign, featuring a 1.2 billion X reward pool. Beginning on October 15 and ending on November 7, the campaign aims to generate buzz around the upcoming listing of X Empire's X token on OKX's spot market - scheduled for October 24, 2024



Eligible customers can qualify for rewards by making a net deposit of at least 100 USDT and trading a minimum of 300 USDT worth of X. Referral bonuses of 20,000 X are available per successful referral (up to 5 referrals per customer). Additionally, new customers who bind their X Empire Airdrop to OKX can receive a 20,000 X bonus

X Empire is a Telegram mini-app game that takes players on a journey to build their empire and become a billionaire CEO. The avatars are built around a likeness of Elon Musk, but can be changed according to the player's preferences

PUFFER perpetual futures listing: On October 14, OKX added a USDT-margined PUFFER listing to its perpetual futures market. The listing enables eligible customers to long or short PUFFER with up to 50x leverage

Puffer Finance is a decentralised native liquid restaking protocol built on EigenLayer, and aims to simplify the process of native restaking, allowing anyone to run Ethereum proof-of-stake (PoS) validators and enhance their rewards

GRASS Pre-Market Futures: OKX recently introduced USDT-Margined Pre-Market Futures for Grass (GRASS). OKX's Pre-Market Futures offer eligible customers* early access to futures contracts for upcoming tokens before their official Token Generation Events (TGEs) or public sales, enhancing market participation and potential opportunities Grass is a platform that allows users to put their unused internet bandwidth to work in return for token rewards. The bandwidth contributed by network participants is used by builders to train AI models. As a result, internet users can earn rewards from the unused internet they pay for while supporting the development of AI

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

*Not all products offered in all regions. Trading in pre-market futures is highly risky due to such factors as lower liquidity, higher price volatility, and there is increased liquidation risk. Not all tokens underlying pre-market futures will ultimately be listed on OKX. Users will not receive underlying tokens. OKX retains sole discretion to adjust any listing, extend or terminate the futures contract and/or settlement date for the futures contract, or suspend trading in pre-market futures. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure .

For further information, please contact:

...

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer