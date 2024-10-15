Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The calcium ammonium nitrate market has also seen substantial growth, projected to expand from $2.97 billion in 2023 to $3.15 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is driven by rising demand from the agricultural sector, increased food production needs, government subsidies, and heightened concerns regarding environmental impacts.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The calcium ammonium nitrate market is anticipated to grow to $4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth is linked to expanding agricultural exports, increasing climate challenges, and a focus on sustainable practices. Trends influencing this market include advancements in fertilizer formulations and supply chain logistics.

Growth Driver of The Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market

The growth of the agricultural sector is projected to enhance the calcium ammonium nitrate market. Investments in agricultural infrastructure are improving productivity and market access, helping farmers meet the rising global food demand. Calcium ammonium nitrate provides essential nutrients that promote plant growth and increase crop yields, making it a key component in modern agriculture.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Trends?

Major companies operating in the calcium ammonium nitrate market are Koch Industries Inc., BASF SE, Nutrien Ltd., Sinochem, Yara International ASA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Mosaic Company, ICL Group Ltd., Yunnan Yuntianhua Co. Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, K+S AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, Borealis AG, Acron Group, China BlueChemical Ltd., Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, Uralchem Group, Qatar Fertiliser Company, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, Achema AB, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Size?

Companies in the calcium ammonium nitrate market are expanding their product lines with integrated crop nutrition systems, including calcium nitrate-compatible fertilizers. This approach reduces costs and improves outcomes for growers by optimizing nutrient absorption and enhancing soil fertility, ultimately leading to healthier plant growth and increased crop yields.

How Is The Global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Nitrogen Content 27%, Nitrogen Content 15.5%, Other Types

2) By Grade: Standard Grade Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, Granular Or Pelletized Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

3) By Form: Liquid, Solid

4) By Application: Inorganic Fertilizer, Concrete, Explosives, Ice Packs, Clear-Water Drilling, Additive, Other Applications

5) By End-Use Industry: Agriculture, Nurseries And Greenhouses, Turf Management And Landscaping

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market

The calcium ammonium nitrate market reported Asia-Pacific as the largest region in 2023, with the analysis covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Definition

Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) is an inorganic fertilizer that provides both calcium and nitrogen, which are vital nutrients for plant growth. With a composition of approximately 8% calcium and 21%–27% nitrogen, its hygroscopic and endothermic properties make it valuable in agricultural applications as well as in instant cold packs, necessitating careful handling.

