The Brick Factory Accelerates Garment Decorators' Growth As Industry Poised For 26% Boom By 2025

Driving expansion for clients in the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK in a rapidly growing Print on Demand for B2B and B2C clients.

- Colin Clarke MD

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Brick Factory , a division of Brick Ltd., is accelerating business growth in the garment decorating industry through innovative automation and seamless integration solutions.

According to Grand View Research, the industry is projected to surge by 26% by 2025. The Brick Factory is enabling clients like Promio in the Netherlands and Texprint in Sweden to capitalise on this significant market expansion.

Founded in 1995 as one of the first web development companies in Lancashire, UK, Brick Technology now operates from offices in Chorley, UK, and London, Ontario, Canada. With a vision to become the leading garment decorating platform. The Brick Factory is enhancing its clients' B2B and B2C capabilities.

The Brick Factory's platform automatically integrates with major printers such as Brother, Epson, Kornit, and Happy Japan, amongst others. This seamless integration facilitates processes such as sublimation, Direct-to-Garment (DTG), Direct-to-Film (DTF), embroidery, screen printing, engraving, and more. This streamlines production workflows, reduces manual errors, and boosts operational efficiency.

In addition to printer integration, the platform connects and publishes to leading e-commerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, TikTok, Etsy, Amazon, and eBay. It also offers APIs for Magento websites and supports CSV integration for WordPress, allowing businesses to effortlessly manage their online presence across multiple sales channels.

A standout feature of the platform is its rapid onboarding process. Both business and consumer clients can get started in minutes, eliminating a common industry pain point and removing barriers to growth that many printing businesses have historically faced.

"The Brick Factory has revolutionised our operations by automating complex processes and expanding our market reach," said Oskar Wassborg, Director at Texprint. "Their dedicated team understands our needs, enabling us to compete effectively in the industry."

Brick technology's strength lies in its superior programming, coding, and commitment to understanding each client's unique requirements. By empowering businesses to compete with industry leaders like Printful, Printify, and Gelato, The Brick Factory makes ambitious growth aspirations attainable and offers an impressive return on investment.

As the garment decorating industry evolves, The Brick Factory remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions and personalised support to help clients seize emerging opportunities.

Businesses aiming to elevate their garment decorating, print on demand, and business printing operations and capitalise on the industry's projected 26% growth by 2025 can discover how The Brick Factory's innovative platform streamlines processes, expands the market reach and boosts ROI. For more information and to schedule a personalised demonstration, visit .

About Brick Technology Ltd.

Founded in 1995, Brick Technology Ltd. was one of Lancashire, UK's first web development companies. The company has a longstanding history of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, with offices in Chorley, UK, and London, Ontario, Canada. Brick Technology is committed to becoming the leading garment decorating platform by the end of this decade, continually innovating to meet the industry's dynamic needs.

