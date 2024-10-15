Meet Carlos Manuel Reynosa In A Literary Adventure At The New Providence Street Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join an exclusive signing of the“Night of the Phantom: Episode I” on October 27 in downtown New Providence.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for a thrilling literary journey at the New Providence Street Fair & Craft Show, where local author Carlos Manuel Reynosa will host a special book signing event for his debut novel,“Night of the Phantom: Episode 1 .” Organized by StreetFairs , the largest organizer of street fairs and juried craft shows throughout New Jersey, this event promises to be a highlight of the season, taking place on October 27 from 11 AM to 5 PM at Springfield Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974.Carlos Manuel Reynosa, a proud graduate of Kean University with a B.A. in Communications/Journalism, is not just an author-he's a storyteller with a passion for connecting with readers through powerful narratives. As the youngest and only boy among three sisters, Carlos brings a unique perspective to his writing, drawing inspiration from his own experiences and the world around him.“Night of the Phantom: Episode 1” tells the poignant story of Nick Solitario, a teenager navigating the complexities of life in New York City-the city that never sleeps. Faced with bullying, misperceptions, and the challenges of adolescence, Nick's journey is one of self-discovery and resilience. In a world where he feels misunderstood and isolated, he finds solace in comic books, escaping into a realm where he can be someone else-someone happy. As Nick grapples with the expectations of his peers, the pressures of his school environment, and the strict discipline of his loving yet demanding mother, readers will be drawn into a captivating narrative that explores themes of identity, acceptance, and the quest for belonging.The New Providence Street Fair is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings, rain or shine. Attendees will not only have the chance to meet Carlos and get their books signed but also enjoy a variety of artisan crafts, delicious food, and live entertainment throughout the day. It's a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together, celebrate community, and discover local talent.More than just a book,“Night of the Phantom: Episode 1” is an invitation to reflect on people's perceptions and the power of storytelling. Whether one is a lifelong reader or new to the world of literature, this event is not to be missed!Join author Carlos Manuel Reynosa on October 27 for a day filled with creativity, connection, and the joy of reading. Bring friends and family to support local authors and discover the magic of“Night of the Phantom: Episode I.”About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

Lyn Goot

Writers' Branding

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.