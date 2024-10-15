NEXGO And Charge Anywhere Complete Remote Encryption Key Injection Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Real-Time RKI

Charge Anywhere announces integration of NEXGO payment terminals with Charge Anywhere's KIF enabling fully automated RKI Service on NEXGO payment devices.

- Patricia Love, COO of NexgoPISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charge Anywhere , LLC, a leading payments security and provider is pleased to announce the integration of NEXGO payment terminals with Charge Anywhere's Key Injection Facility (KIF) enabling fully automated Remote Encryption Key Injection (RKI) Service on NEXGO payments devices.Within seconds, Charge Anywhere's RKI solution securely injects payment terminal cryptographic keys, enabling maximum flexibility and cost efficiency when deploying payment terminals. The payment terminal can be anywhere in the supply chain when the encryption keys are injected“over the air” via a wireless (or wired) network connection, from the merchant's physical location, a warehouse, the integrator, or sales agent. The Charge Anywhere RKI systems architecture saves the merchant acquirer time, complexity and money in contrast to the industry's traditional manual secure room key injection process which involves costly personnel (key custodians), dedicated facilities, key injection appliances, and then shipping the payment device to the merchant acquirer and/or thereafter to the merchant. Charge Anywhere is a registered Encryption Service Organization (ESO) with all major North American Processors and maintains a large key library for merchant acquirers inside the US and abroad. Through this process, remote application updates are delivered anytime a merchant adds services, software updates, and/or compliance updates are required, ensuring merchants are always current.“It's exciting to have a partner who shares our vision and passion for the business of securely simplifying and streamlining the client activation experience,” said Patricia Love, COO of NEXGO.“We couldn't be happier to partner with Charge Anywhere as a trusted root certificate authority to help expand our distribution and accelerate our delivery to market.” NEXGO is delighted to deliver this streamlined service enhancement to both existing and future distribution partners. Now NEXGO partners can reassign a terminal encryption keys remotely for the same merchant each time that merchant changes acquiring platforms; thus, eliminating the need to purchase new hardware at every turn which builds long term value to our distribution partnerships.“We are delighted to provide NEXGO with our RKI solution to meet the acquiring market demand for a US based Key Injection Facility to instantly inject encryption keys to 11 different models of NEXGO terminals,” said Paul Sabella, CEO of Charge Anywhere.“It's exciting for us to have NEXGO clients experience first-hand how Charge Anywhere securely protects and deploys their mission-critical data in the efficient manner. Those who adopt Charge Anywhere RKI services never return to manual key injection.” Charge Anywhere continues to welcome hardware vendors, ISVs, ISOs, financial institutions, and acquirers to add our last mile payments solutions to improve their payments acceptance product offering.About NEXGO, Inc.NEXGO offers a one-stop payment solution for hardware and wireless needs. As a leading provider of wireless data solutions, NEXGO meets the needs of businesses requiring end-to-end device-managed connectivity, offering stand-alone retail and wholesale solutions, as well as a wireless value bundle. NEXGO provides affordable and customizable payments solutions and wireless communication services that enable businesses worldwide to perform payment transactions confidently, securely, and efficiently. This effort includes purpose-built terminals that meet EMV requirements, provide wireless service, and offer dedicated personalized support. For more information, visit .About Charge AnywhereCharge Anywhere offers the most secure, robust selection of industry specific payments solutions and services including Payment Gateway, QuickSale Secure Payment Applications, POS Software, End to End Encryption, Semi-Integration, White Label options, Data Security Services, Closed Loop Card Management, Merchant Billing Services, and Digital Banking Services. For more information please visit , call (800) 211-1256, ext. 150, or email ....

