Environmental Impact Assessments Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The environmental impact assessments market has grown rapidly, projected to expand from $30.19 billion in 2023 to $38.56 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 27.7%. This growth is driven by rising regulatory and public attention on sustainability, increased concerns over environmental degradation, rapid industrialization and urbanization, growing awareness of climate change and pollution, and stricter government regulations on environmental protection.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Environmental Impact Assessments Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The environmental impact assessments market is poised for rapid growth, projected to reach $103.44 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 28.0%. This is driven by the demand for sustainable development, clean energy investments, diverse sector demand, corporate social responsibility, and private sector interest in environmental services. Trends include AI integration in assessments, cloud computing, GIS mapping, and improved data collection technologies.

Growth Driver of The Environmental Impact Assessments Market

The increasing investments in renewable energy are anticipated to enhance the growth of the environmental impact assessment market in the future. Renewable energy is derived from natural sources that are continuously replenished. The surge in renewable energy investments stems from growing awareness and urgency regarding climate change, decreasing costs associated with renewable technologies, and the rise of green bonds and similar financial instruments. Environmental impact assessments are essential for renewable energy projects, as they evaluate the potential environmental consequences of proposed developments. This process ensures that projects are sustainable, socially responsible, and comply with regulatory standards.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Environmental Impact Assessments Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the environmental impact assessments market are AECOM Technology Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, Stantec Inc., GHD Group, Bidwells LLP, BRE Group, BMT Group Ltd., JBA Consulting, OCA Global Corporate Service S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Aspen Environmental Group, KERAMIDA Inc., Millennium EMS Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., CSA Ocean Sciences Inc., Japan NUS Co. Ltd., EnviroCentre Limited, NGH Environmental Pty Ltd., Enviro-Sciences Inc., WRA Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Environmental Impact Assessments Market Size?

Firms in the environmental impact assessment market are committed to creating innovative solutions, such as radiological and environmental impact assessments, to improve the precision, efficiency, and comprehensiveness of evaluating the potential environmental and radiological impacts of various projects and activities. Radiological and Environmental Impact Assessments (REIA) are thorough evaluations aimed at understanding and mitigating the possible effects of projects involving radioactive materials or radiation on the environment and public health.

How Is The Global Environmental Impact Assessments Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Hydrogeology, Hydrology, Contaminated Land, Geo-Conservation, Geotechnical Engineering

2) By Assessment Method: Screening, Scoping, Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) Report, Review, Monitoring

3) By Application: Governmental, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Environmental Impact Assessments Market

North America was the largest region in the environmental impact assessments market in 2023. The regions covered in the environmental impact assessments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Environmental Impact Assessments Market Definition

Environmental impact assessment (EIA) is a structured process employed to assess the potential ecological consequences of a proposed project or development prior to decision-making. The primary aim of EIA is to ensure that decision-makers take environmental impacts into account alongside economic and social considerations during the planning and design phases of a project.

Environmental Impact Assessments Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global environmental impact assessments market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Environmental Impact Assessments Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on environmental impact assessments market size, drivers and trends, environmental impact assessments market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

